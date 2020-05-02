Argument The Data Is in — Stop the Panic and End the Total Isolation

Published 2 May 2020

“Leaders must examine accumulated data to see what has actually happened rather than keep emphasizing hypothetical projections,” Dr. Scott W. Atlas writes. The policymakers should “combine that empirical evidence with fundamental principles of biology established for decades; and then thoughtfully restore the country to function.” He say that the appropriate policy, based on fundamental biology and the evidence already in hand, is to institute a more focused strategy like some outlined in the first place: Strictly protect the known vulnerable, self-isolate the mildly sick and open most workplaces and small businesses with some prudent large-group precautions.

The tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Scott W. Atlas writes in The Hill, appears to be entering the containment phase. Tens of thousands of Americans have died, and Americans are now desperate for sensible policymakers who have the courage to ignore the panic and rely on facts. “Leaders must examine accumulated data to see what has actually happened rather than keep emphasizing hypothetical projections,” Atlas writes. The policymakers should “combine that empirical evidence with fundamental principles of biology established for decades; and then thoughtfully restore the country to function.”

He adds:

Five key facts are being ignored by those calling for continuing the near-total lockdown.

Fact 1: The overwhelming majority of people do not have any significant risk of dying from COVID-19.

Fact 2: Protecting older, at-risk people eliminates hospital overcrowding.

Fact 3: Vital population immunity is prevented by total isolation policies, prolonging the problem.

Fact 4: People are dying because other medical care is not getting done due to hypothetical projections.

Fact 5: We have a clearly defined population at risk who can be protected with targeted measures.

….

The appropriate policy, based on fundamental biology and the evidence already in hand, is to institute a more focused strategy like some outlined in the first place: Strictly protect the known vulnerable, self-isolate the mildly sick and open most workplaces and small businesses with some prudent large-group precautions. This would allow the essential socializing to generate immunity among those with minimal risk of serious consequence, while saving lives, preventing overcrowding of hospitals and limiting the enormous harms compounded by continued total isolation. Let’s stop underemphasizing empirical evidence while instead doubling down on hypothetical models. Facts matter.

