Our picks Reducing Dependence on China | Losing the Drone-War Arms Race | (Masked)-Face-Recognition Tech, and more

Published 5 May 2020

Trump Admin. “Turbocharging” Withdrawal of Supply Chains from China (Tobias Hoonhou, National Review)

The Trump administration is stepping up an effort to reduce dependence on Chinese manufacturing following the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, including possible new incentives for companies to shift supply chains, such as tax benefits and subsidies.

Measures involving the Commerce Department, State, and other federal agencies are being explored to determine which supply chains are “essential” and how they could be decoupled from China. Sources said that one such proposal involves the creation of a trade network of “trusted partners” called the “Economic Prosperity Network” that would not include China.

U.S. Begins National Security Probe of Electrical Grid Imports (Financial Times)

The Trump administration has launched a national security investigation that could lead to new tariffs on electrical grid parts as concerns grow over US reliance on overseas supply chains.

The Department of Commerce said on Monday it would launch the so-called Section 232 inquiry into whether the parts, including electrical transformers, transformer cores and transformer regulators, were being imported into the US in quantities that threatened national security.

The Far-Right and Coronavirus: Extreme Voices Amplified by the Global Crisis (Claudia Wallner and Jessica White, RUSI)

The terrorist organization which calls itself the ‘Islamic State’ (ISIS) claims coronavirus is a divine punishment against the infidels. In Afghanistan, the Taliban portrays itself as better able to manage the pandemic than the country’s government, arguing that regime officials only wish to loot foreign funds. And at another point on the ideological spectrum, far-right groups and individuals are actively exploiting the crisis by promoting disinformation and conspiracy theories to enhance their anti-immigrant or anti-government agendas and attract a new range of followers.

“High-Risk” Extremist to Be Released from Jail Despite Fears over Copycat Terrorist Attack (Charles Hymas, The Telegraph)

Extremist who befriended Streatham knife attacker will be released following an unprecedented legal delay forced by the Justice Secretary

The U.S. Risks Losing the Drone-War Arms Race (Seth J. Frantzman, National Review)

Washington must decide how to prevent our adversaries from outpacing us.

When Cybercrime and Nation-State Warfare Collide (Marcus Fowler, ITProPortal)

Hackers previously limited by a lack of skills and resources are easily collecting and repurposing malware developed by nation-states.

How Well Can Algorithms Recognize Your Masked Face? (Rom Simonite, Wired / Arstechnica)

There’s a scramble to adapt to a world where people routinely cover their faces.

The Dark History of America’s First Female Terrorist Group (William Rosenau, Politico)

The women of May 19th bombed the U.S. Capitol and plotted Henry Kissinger’s murder. But they’ve been long forgotten.

ICE Detention Centers First Brought Jobs to the Rural South. Now, They’re Bringing Covid-19. (Gaby Del Valle, Jack Herrera, Politico)

While Americans are sheltering in place, the federal government is shuffling hundreds of immigrant detainees between U.S. towns, putting vulnerable communities at risk.

Before Covid-19, Trump Aide Sought to Use Disease to Close Borders (Caitlin Dickerson and Michael D. Shear, New York Times)

The president’s chief adviser on immigration, Stephen Miller, had long tried to halt migration based on public health, without success. Then came the coronavirus.