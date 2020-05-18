Our picks DHS Warns of 5G Conspiracy Theory | AI Helping Fake News | German Extremists, and more

Published 18 May 2020

· Feds Warn of Attacks Related to Bogus COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory · America’s Essential Workers Are Underprotected in the Face of COVID-19 · “Risk of a Mass Breakout” at ISIS Prison Camps in Syria: Report · No, ISIS Isn’t Resurging Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic · Iran Is Increasing Its Military and Cyber Activity, Report Says · The Weapons of Political Warfare · Internet-Based Voting Is the New Front in the Election Security Wars · The New AI Tools Spreading Fake News in Politics and Business · The Tiny U.S. Agency Fighting COVID Conspiracy Theories Doesn’t Stand a Chance · Anti-Vaxxers Are Already Opposing a Coronavirus Vaccine that Doesn’t Exist, and Their Movement Could Mean the Virus Never Goes Away · Germany Far Right: Explosives Found at Elite Soldier’s Home

Feds Warn of Attacks Related to Bogus COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory (Josh Margolin, ABC News)

DHS document says threats against telecom “will probably increase.”

What started as a bizarre and bogus conspiracy theory involving the novel coronavirus in Britain has apparently crossed the Atlantic Ocean, U.S. law enforcement officials believe, and they are now increasingly worried about the possibility for real-world violence.

“We assess conspiracy theories linking the spread of COVID-19 to the expansion of the 5G cellular network are inciting attacks against the communications infrastructure globally and that these threats probably will increase as the disease continues to spread, including calls for violence against telecommunications workers,” the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Wednesday in an intelligence report obtained by ABC News.

America’s Essential Workers Are Underprotected in the Face of COVID-19 (Economist)

The federal government has left safety mostly in the hands of employers

“Risk of a Mass Breakout” at ISIS Prison Camps in Syria: Report (Elizabeth McLaughlin, ABC News)

ISIS prisoners pose “one of the most significant risks” to the mission.

No, ISIS Isn’t Resurging Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic (Daniel Depetris, Defense One)

A spate of recent attacks show the group’s capabilities haven’t advanced in a year.

Iran Is Increasing Its Military and Cyber Activity, Report Says (Patrick Tucker, Defense One)

After a big drop in April, Iran’s conventional military activity is up. Cyber operations never slowed down.

The Weapons of Political Warfare (Economist)

Four new books explore how the struggle between Russia and the West has played out and evolved.

Internet-Based Voting Is the New Front in the Election Security Wars (Joseph Marks, Washington Post)

Voting systems that rely on the Internet are fast becoming a major conflict zone in the battle to secure the 2020 election against hacking. The development comes as states are scrambling to revamp their voting procedures to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In some cases that means allowing digital voting to play a more prominent role, despite persistent warnings from experts that it’s highly insecure and often unverifiable.

The New AI Tools Spreading Fake News in Politics and Business (Hannah Murphy, Financial Times)

Growth of artificial intelligence software is driving ‘democratization of propaganda’