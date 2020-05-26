Our picks 5G Conspiracy Theories Threats | Hacker Saves the Internet | Shortest War Ever (It Lasted Less than 40 minutes), and more

· The DHS Prepares for Attacks Fueled by 5G Conspiracy Theories · More Than 25% of All Americans and 44% of Republicans Believe Conspiracy Theory that Bill Gates Is Plotting to Use a COVID-19 Vaccine to Implant Microchips in People, Survey Finds · Italy’s New COVID-19 App Tracks Contacts and Protects Privacy · Qatar Tracing App Flaw Exposed 1 mn Users’ Data: Amnesty · Call by Global Leaders: Work Together Now to Stop Cyberattacks on the Healthcare Sector ICRC) · COVID-19 Adds a New Dimension to an Undeclared Third World War · The Confessions of Marcus Hutchins, the Hacker Who Saved the Internet · Will the Pandemic Lead to Outbreaks of Other Maladies? · Inside the Sisterhood Springing Jihadis From Jail · Shortest War Ever? The Anglo-Zanzibar War Over in Less Than 40 Minutes

The DHS Prepares for Attacks Fueled by 5G Conspiracy Theories (Jon Brookin, Wired)

The claim that 5G can spread the coronavirus has led to dozens of cell-tower burnings in Europe. Now, the US telecom industry is on alert as well.

More Than 25% of All Americans and 44% of Republicans Believe Conspiracy Theory that Bill Gates Is Plotting to Use a COVID-19 Vaccine to Implant Microchips in People, Survey Finds (Chris Jewers, Daily Mail)

Conspiracy theorists claim, falsely, that Gates is using the Covid-19 pandemic as a way to push a vaccine which includes a microchip capable of tracking people, and thus the world’s population. Some conspiracy theorists even go as far to say that he plans to eradicate 15 per cent of the world’s population with the hypothetical vaccine. While 44 percent of people who identified as Republicans thought the outlandish microchip conspiracy theory was true (26 percent thought it was false, and 31 percent were not sure), only19 percent of self-identified Democrats thought the microchip conspiracy was true (52 percent thought it was false, and 29 percent were not sure).

Italy’s New COVID-19 App Tracks Contacts and Protects Privacy (Sabina Castelfranco, VOA News)

Italy’s new contact tracing app for the coronavirus is about to be launched in a number of pilot regions. It will be available to everyone in the country on a voluntary basis and will guarantee the privacy of users, officials who commissioned its development say.

Italians will be able to download the contact tracing app on their mobile phones that will help combat the spread of the coronavirus, starting May 29.

“Immuni” was developed at the request of Italy’s Ministry of Innovation Technology and Digital Transformation. Paolo de Rosa, its chief technology officer, says the app can speed up the process of finding people who have had contact with the coronavirus.

Qatar Tracing App Flaw Exposed 1 mn Users’ Data: Amnesty (TechExplore)

A security flaw in Qatar’s controversial mandatory coronavirus contact tracing app exposed sensitive information of more than one million users, rights group Amnesty International warned Tuesday. The glitch, which was fixed on Friday after being flagged by Amnesty a day earlier, made users’ ID numbers, location and infection status vulnerable to hackers.