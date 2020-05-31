Our picks Listen to the Doomsday Planners | Give Up on Reforming Some Terrorists | 5G Club of Nations, and more

Published 1 June 2020

It’s Time to Listen to the Doomsday Planners (Marc Ambinder, The Atlantic)

Another pandemic, or a terrorist attack, could cripple an unprepared executive branch.

Britain Pushing U.S. to Form 5G Club of Nations to Cut Out Huawei (Dmitry Zaks, AFP/ Yahoo News)

Britain said Friday it was pushing the United States to form a club of 10 nations that could develop its own 5G technology and reduce dependence on China’s controversial telecoms giant Huawei. The Times newspaper said Britain is proposing a “D10” club of democratic partners that groups the G7 nations with Australia and the Asian technology leaders South Korea and India.

Battered Caribbean Prepares for Hurricanes amid Pandemic (Danica Coto, AP / ABC News)

Caribbean islands have rarely been so vulnerable as an unusually active hurricane season looms for a region battered by recent storms, a worsening drought and a pandemic that has drained budgets and muddled preparations

How to Keep Supply Chains Reliable When the World’s Upended (Drew Calvert, Stanford Graduate School of Business)

COVID-19 has exposed the fragility of global supply chains. Maybe it’s time to rethink government’s role.

NSA Exposes Software Flaw Used by Russian Hacking Groups (William Turton, Bloomberg News / Government Technology)

The National Security Agency announced Thursday that hackers within the Russian intelligence agency GRU had been exploiting a software flaw called “Exim” to covertly gain access to computers.

Germany Wants E.U. to Sanction Head of Russian Military Intelligence (Katrin Bennhold, New York Times)

Berlin plans to invoke a new European sanctions mechanism to target a hacker who orchestrated a cyberattack on the German Parliament — and the head of Russian intelligence himself.

Case files Discredit Gov. Brian Kemp’s Accusation that Democrats Tried to Hack Georgia Election (Mark Niesse and Jack Gillum, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ProPublica)

It was a stunning accusation: Two days before the 2018 election for Georgia governor, Republican Brian Kemp used his power as secretary of state to open an investigation into what he called a “failed hacking attempt” of voter registration systems involving the Democratic Party.

But newly released case files from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reveal that there was no such hacking attempt.

The evidence from the closed investigation indicates that Kemp’s office mistook planned security tests and a warning about potential election security holes for malicious hacking.

Kemp then wrongly accused his political opponents just before Election Day — a high-profile salvo that drew national media attention in one of the most closely watched races of 2018.

The DHS Is Working to Access 300 Million More Facial Recognition Photos (Dave Gershgorn, OneZero)

The DHS is linking its facial recognition database to the FBI, the Department of Defense, and the Department of State

Fixing a Critical Vulnerability in Our Critical Infrastructure (Reggie Brothers, FCW)

It is rare that a government report offers a realistic, near-term solution to a pressing, long-standing, black swan problem. It is rarer still that such a report recommends relying on the market rather than advocating a solution that costs billions of dollars and takes many years to deploy.

But that is exactly what the Department of Homeland Security has done in addressing the risks of Global Positioning System disruption that would impair our critical infrastructure.

The DHS Inspector General Claimed to Have a Philosophy Ph.D. He Doesn’t. (Noah Lanard, Mother Jones)

As Trump fires agency watchdogs, one of his most important appointees has exaggerated his credentials.

Border Wall Land Grabs Accelerate as Owners Shelter from Pandemic (Zolan Kanno-Youngs, New York Times)

With private property proving hard to acquire, the administration has stepped up efforts to secure land on the Mexican border for President Trump’s wall.

The U.K. Government May Have to Give Up on Reforming Some Terrorists, Says Watchdog, As Attempts to Deradicalize Flounder (Chris Hymas, The Telegraph)

Fifteen terrorists in high-security jails have refused to join deradicalisation schemes, raising concerns that some may never be reformed