Our picks Floyd Protests & Fake Video Footage | Cops on Hot Seat | Libya & Future of Warfare, and more

Published 2 June 2020

George Floyd Protests: Misleading Footage and Conspiracy Theories Spread Online (BBC)

Protests sparked by the death in police custody of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis have spread across the US and to other countries. They’ve been documented in videos, images and posts on social media. But some of these aren’t what they claim to be.

Iran Is Working Hard to Revive Anti-U.S. Operations in Latin America (Stephen Johnson, Foreign Policy)

Reactivating old alliances in America’s soft underbelly is not as easy as it seems.

Police Officers Accused of Brutal Violence Often Have a History of Complaints by Citizens (Jill McCorkel, The Conversation)

Decades of research on police shootings and brutality reveal that officers with a history of shooting civiliansare much more likely to do so in the future compared to other officers.

Is the Conflict in Libya a Preview of the Future of Warfare? (Nathan Vest and Colin P. Clarke, Defense One)

Drones. Mercenaries. Disinformation campaigns waged on social media.

The Governor’s Office Says the NSA Isn’t Involved in the Response to Minnesota’s Protests. But Here’s How It Could Be. (Shannon Vavra, Cyberscoop)

The office of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the National Security Agency did not provide the state with signals intelligence as its law enforcement agencies responded to protests against the killing of George Floyd. For awhile this weekend, though, the governor stirred up some confusion about whether the intelligence agency could do so.

“No NSA involvement,” a Walz spokesperson told CyberScoop. The Democratic governor was mistaken in suggesting Saturday during a press conference that the U.S. military had provided the state with signals intelligence collected by the NSA, the spokesperson said.

Rod Rosenstein Is Working with NSO Group, the Israeli Firm Accused of Spying on Dissidents (Shannon Vavra, Cyberscoop)

Rod Rosenstein, a former deputy attorney general at the Department of Justice, has been providing counsel on cybersecurity and national security to NSO Group, the Israeli software surveillance firm accused of spying on human rights activists and journalists, according to court documents obtained by CyberScoop,

Rosenstein’s work with NSO Group was revealed in court documents in relation to a lawsuit WhatsApp filed against the company, accusing them of surveilling over 1,000 WhatsApp users.

Coronavirus: Most Disruption for Universities Since World War II (Ruth Campbell, Odessa American)

“Texas Universities have converted nearly all their courses to online delivery in the space of about two weeks and they’ve been standing up emergency aid for students and they’ve been partnering in community public health responses.”

Cops on the Hot Seat as Protests Turn to Uncontrolled Looting (Kevin Rector and Richard Winton, Los Angeles Times)

The mass protests have proved a vexing challenge for law enforcement agencies. They have been encouraging peaceful demonstrations, but in recent days watched them devolve as looters and vandals broke off from the peaceful protesters, stealing and setting fire.