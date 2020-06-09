Dying from fear How Many More Will Die from Fear of the Coronavirus?
Published 9 June 2020
More than 100,000 Americans have died from Covid-19. Beyond those deaths are other casualties of the pandemic — Americans seriously ill with other ailments who avoided care because they feared contracting the coronavirus at hospitals and clinics. Tomislav Mihaljevic and Gianrico Farrugia write in the New York Times that the toll from their deaths may be close to the toll from Covid-19.
More Stories:
Leave a comment
Register for your own account so you may participate in comment discussion. Please read the Comment Guidelines before posting. By leaving a comment, you agree to abide by our Comment Guidelines, our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Use. Please stay on topic, be civil, and be brief. Names are displayed with all comments. Learn more about Joining our Web Community.