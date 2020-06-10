Our picks Blundering into a Nuclear War | Body Cameras & Police Violence | Terrorists’ Weapon of Choice, and more

Published 10 June 2020

· Challenges of Earthquake Early Warning · The Cesspool That Spat out Trump’s New Conspiracy about Cops · Washington Police Chief Dumped for Terrible George Floyd Take—and He’s Not the Only One · Hundreds of Thousands Sign Petitions Urging the U.S. Government to Declare KKK a Terrorist Group · Why Filming Police Violence Has Done Nothing to Stop It · Homeland Security Warns of Windows Worm · Obscure Indian Cyber Firm Spied on Politicians, Investors Worldwide · “Diehard” Neo-Nazis Jailed for National Action Membership · Extremists Are Operating with Impunity Because of Flawed Laws, Say Ex-Police Chief and Commissioner · How Not to Blunder into a Nuclear War · Explainer: What Is Antifa? · Protest Propaganda Is Riding on the Success of Pandemic Hoaxes · The Coronavirus Has Become Terrorists’ Combat Weapon of Choice

Challenges of Earthquake Early Warning (Miguel Neves, Temblor)

A new study examines the challenges of earthquake early warning systems, such as latency, and how to improve the systems.

The Cesspool That Spat out Trump’s New Conspiracy about Cops (Adam Rawnsley and Will Sommer, Daily Beast)

Here is how Trump got the idea that a 75-year-old protester who was pushed to the ground and bled out of his head may have been Antifa. It’s as crazy as you can imagine.

Washington Police Chief Dumped for Terrible George Floyd Take—and He’s Not the Only One (Pilar Melendez, Daily Beast)

From New York to Oregon, officials have been punished for pushing conspiracies, physically fighting with protesters and attempting to infiltrate demonstrations.

Hundreds of Thousands Sign Petitions Urging the U.S. Government to Declare KKK a Terrorist Group (Ewan Palmer, Newsweek)

Hundreds of thousands of people are demanding that the Ku Klux Klan be listed as a terrorist organization, with several online petitions rapidly gaining support. A number of change.org petitions have gone viral this week demanding the white supremacist hate group be classified as terrorists, prompting them to be included among the top trends on Twitter.

Why Filming Police Violence Has Done Nothing to Stop It (Ethan Zuckerman, MIT Technology Review)

After years of police body cams and bystander cellphone video, it’s clear that evidentiary images on their own don’t bring about change. What’s missing is power.

Homeland Security Warns of Windows Worm (Peter Grad , Tech Xplore)

The Homeland Security’s cybersecurity advisory division is cautioning Windows 10 users of the possibility of a wave of cyberattacks due to the recent publication of an exploit code.

“Malicious cyber actors are targeting unpatched systems with the new [threat],” the agency noted on the Homeland Security web site. The agency said it “strongly recommends using a firewall to block server message block ports from the internet and to apply patches to critical- and high-severity vulnerabilities as soon as possible.”

Obscure Indian Cyber Firm Spied on Politicians, Investors Worldwide (Jack Stubbs, Raphael Satter, Christopher Bing, Reuters)

A little-known Indian IT firm offered its hacking services to help clients spy on more than 10,000 email accounts over a period of seven years.

“Diehard” Neo-Nazis Jailed for National Action Membership (Neil Johnston, The Times)

Four “diehard” neo-Nazis including a former Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant have been jailed for their membership of a banned far-right terrorist group.

Alice Cutter, 23, competed in the online pageant run by National Action and her former fiancé Mark Jones, 25, organized training camps and was involved in “grooming” recruits for the proscribed group.

The pair, from Sowerby Bridge in West Yorkshire, were convicted after a retrial in March. They had been preparing with Garry Jack, 24, and Connor Scothern, 19, for a race war and “white jihad” against black and Asian people, Jews and homosexuals.

Extremists Are Operating with Impunity Because of Flawed Laws, Say Ex-Police Chief and Commissioner (Charles Hymas, The Telegraph)

Former counter-terror chief is to lead a review of laws that extremists can easily circumvent to incite violence.

How Not to Blunder into a Nuclear War (William Hartung, Forbes)

Current U.S. strategic doctrine is dangerously misguided, so much so that it actually makes nuclear war more likely. That’s the conclusion of an essential new book by former Secretary of Defense William Perry and Tom Collina, the Director of Policy at the Ploughshares Fund. The book – entitled The Button: The New Nuclear Arms Race and Presidential Power from Truman to Trump – offers a primer on how to make the world a safer place and stave off the threat of nuclear catastrophe.

Explainer: What Is Antifa? (Stanislav Vysotsky, The Conversation)

Despite Trump’s attempts to paint the movement as an organized threat, its members are decentralized, rarely violent, and focused on resisting the persecution of minority groups.

Protest Propaganda Is Riding on the Success of Pandemic Hoaxes (Joan Donovan, MIT Technology Review)

Misinformation about police brutality protests is being spread by the same sources as covid-19 denial. The troubling results suggest what might come next.

The Coronavirus Has Become Terrorists’ Combat Weapon of Choice (Alexandra Lamarche, Arden Bentley, Rachel Schmidtke, and Sahar Atrache, National Interest)

The looming coronavirus pandemic will exacerbate an already highly precarious humanitarian situation.