Militias Militias Evaluate Beliefs, Action as President Threatens Soldiers in the Streets

By Amy Cooter

Published 10 June 2020

So-called “militias” and “patriot groups” have different beliefs and viewpoints, but most of these citizen-focused organizations share a concern about government infringement on individual liberties. The protests over the killing of George Floyd saw largely peaceful demonstrations being met by well-armed police, often equipped with military gear, and National Guard troops. That puts these groups in a curious position. Their public activity has long championed the importance of individual constitutional rights, and they believe in the right to use armed resistance against government overreach. But many of these groups’ members have also been supporters of the president, who is now speaking openly of taking the sort of far-reaching government action these groups have long warned against.

A Unique Perspective on the Militias

My research and analysis of militia groups is based on much more than online posts. I spent three years embedded with the militias in Michigan, doing interviews and ethnographic research, and continue to observe and directly ask members about their motivations for different actions.

In the past, I have seen groups like this oppose police brutality, but usually abstractly or by objecting to violent, individual officers – so-called “bad apples” – rather than systemic racism. They say they are law-abiding citizens and don’t typically think about police violence as something likely to affect them personally.

This is the first time I have seen public Facebook pages for several right-wing organizations openly encouraging members to support black protesters, including calls to travel long distances to Minneapolis to participate in person.

There Used to Be Two Kinds

Militia researchers tend to see militia groups as one of two types, based on a distinction identified by historian Robert Churchill. Roughly nine in 10 groups are what he calls Constitutionalist, taking a literal interpretation of the Constitution and saying they want to be prepared to defend themselves against the government, should that government become tyrannical.

The remaining 10% of groups he calls Millenarian – a reference to their belief in a range of conspiracy theories including fears of global catastrophe during “Y2K” at the start of this millennium. These groups, influenced by a more threatening view of the world, are more likely to engage in violence and to seek out conflict.