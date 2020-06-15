Border security DSI Border Security & Intelligence Summit: Leveraging Intelligence Collection and Analysis to Mitigate Threats to the Homeland

Published 15 June 2020

Defense Strategies Institute will hold its 8th Border Security & Intelligence Summit on 29-30 July 2020 in Alexandria, Virginia. This year’s summit will focus on the policies and technologies aiming to help secure the U.S. homeland by bolstering the protection and security of the nation’s borders. The theme of this year’s summit is “Enhancing Homeland Security Through Intelligence Sharing and Targeted Enforcement.”

Currently, the government is seeing growing threats along the border, including drug seizures, TCO (transnational criminal organizations) operations, illegal trade, and public health risks. To help address these challenges, Congress has approved increased funding for FY 2020 for every category of border security and immigration enforcement.

The 2020 Border Security & Intelligence summit will highlight the ways in which the DHS, accompanying agencies, and international partners are working together to protect the United States against transnational criminal organizations, illicit trade and transport, and violent extremism.

Among the senior-level speakers at the 2020 Border Security & Intelligence Summit will be Chief Rodney Scott, Acting Deputy Chief, United States Border Patrol; Daniel Brick, Director of Intelligence, Air and Marine Operations Center, CBP; Shonnie Lyon, Director, Office of Biometric Identity Management, DHS; Casie Antalis, Chief of Staff, National Vetting Center, U.S. Customs and Border Protection; and Nancy NyKamp, Deputy Assistant Administrator, Office of Intelligence and Analysis, TSA.

The topics to be covered at the Symposium Include:

· Leveraging Intelligence Collection and Analysis to Mitigate Threats to the Homeland

· Disrupting and Degrading TCOs Through Targeted Enforcement

· Leveraging the U.S.-Mexico Relationship to Enhance Border Security

· Enhancing Homeland Security through the Application of Biometric Identity Management

· Transforming Cross-Border Travel with Security-Enhancing Technology

· Supporting National Security by Preventing Migration-Related Illness at the Border

· Facilitating Legitimate Global Trade and Travel while Maintaining Secure U.S. Borders

DSI notes that to facilitate dialogue between speakers and attendees, seating will be limited, so early registration is recommended. To register for the 8th Border Security & Intelligence Summit, visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://bordersecuritysummit.dsigroup.org/. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary.

DSI is welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more, please contact Monica Mckenzie at mckenzie@dsigroup.org, 917-435-1266.

To learn more about the event or if you have any questions, please contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.

