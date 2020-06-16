Cybersecurity education U Nevada-Reno’s programs Designated Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD)

Published 16 June 2020

The National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) co-sponsor Centers for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD). The aim of the program is to ensure cyber defense professionals graduate from institutions of higher education with theoretical and hands-on experience in cybersecurity. After a rigorous review process, the University of Nevada-Reno’s B.S. in computer science with a minor in cybersecurity was recently designated a CAE-CD.

To qualify as a CAE-CD, a program of study must demonstrate excellence in several key areas. A multidisciplinary approach including cybersecurity curriculum across disciplines is crucial, as is a robust and active cybersecurity center with a strong outreach component. At the heart of the designation process, though, is an evaluation of “knowledge units” (KUs) or specific curricular targets. Altogether, 22 knowledge units are required with a combined 250-plus specific criteria. These KUs are taught in courses that may not even have cybersecurity as a direct emphasis, but their inclusion throughout the curriculum demonstrates a broad commitment to cyber defense.

“The designation is a recognition of the program that we have put in place over the years,” Lecturer and Deputy Director of the Cybersecurity Center Nancy LaTourrette said. “It has been a department-wide effort, but it is more than that. It required the support of faculty in eight disciplines across campus, as well as strong support from University administration.”

Cybersecurity Center and the Importance of Diversity of Thought

One of the criteria on which cyber defense education programs is judged is the strength of its cybersecurity center. With a growing list of research and a continuing tradition of community involvement through events like the annual cybersecurity conference, the University’s Cybersecurity Center has acted like a magnet for interested parties and agencies, both within the University and throughout the larger cybersecurity community.

Director of the Cybersecurity Center Shamik Sengupta said, “Faculty from across campus come together under the umbrella of the Cybersecurity Center. We are not just one or two disciplines. We are truly multidisciplinary. Our members come from eight different disciplines and at this time include more than 30 faculty members.”

Cybersecurity Center faculty represent disciplines from computer science, electrical engineering, history, journalism, criminal justice, political science, psychology, and information systems. Their perspectives provide an enhanced ability to approach problems from novel angles, which has resulted in a number of ongoing interdisciplinary research projects.