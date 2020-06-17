Our picks Election Insecurity | Spies on linkedIn | Incels as Terrorists, and more

· 70% of Security Pros Say Government Cannot Protect Election Infrastructure from Cyberattacks · Hydrogen May Be a Lifeline for Nuclear—But It Won’t Be Easy · Failure of Brexit Talks Could Lead to Terrorism Intelligence Delays, Say Lords · Hollywood Celebs Are Praising an Anti-Semitic Hatemonger · How the Kremlin Targets Lies, and Truths, about Russia’s COVID Response · Commerce to Allow Sharing Certain Technology with Huawei · How Spies Used LinkedIn to Hack European Defense Companies · Why Charging Incels with Terrorism May Make Matters Worse · Study Exposes Russia Disinformation Campaign That Operated In The Shadows For 6 Years

70% of Security Pros Say Government Cannot Protect Election Infrastructure from Cyberattacks (CISO Mag)

A recent survey from machine identity protection provider Venafi revealed that 70% of cybersecurity professionals most likely believe their local governments cannot defend election infrastructure against cyberattacks from domestic and foreign threat actors. The survey, based on election infrastructure cybersecurity, also disclosed that 75% of security experts consider that the spread of malicious information is the biggest cyber risk to election integrity.

Hydrogen May Be a Lifeline for Nuclear—But It Won’t Be Easy (Sonal Patel, Power)Four U.S. nuclear generators—Energy Harbor, Xcel Energy, Exelon, and Arizona Public Service (APS)—are making headway on projects to demonstrate hydrogen production at nuclear plants, but scaling those efforts up to net new end-users and sources of revenue is still ridden with hurdles, company officials said in a panel discussion at the American Nuclear Society’s (ANS’s) virtual 2020 annual meeting on June 9.

Failure of Brexit Talks Could Lead to Terrorism Intelligence Delays, Say Lords (Lisa O’Carroll, Guardian)

Real-time access to EU police databases has not yet been agreed in the negotiations

Hollywood Celebs Are Praising an Anti-Semitic Hatemonger (Marlow Stern, Daily Beast)

Celebs ranging from Chelsea Handler and Jessica Chastain to Jennifer Aniston and Ice Cube have been fawning over Louis Farrakhan—a homophobic anti-Semite with ties to Scientology.

How the Kremlin Targets Lies, and Truths, about Russia’s COVID Response (Justin Sherman, Defense One)

Chief prosecutor sheds light on Moscow’s recent efforts to control the messages that Russians receive about the coronavirus pandemic.

Commerce to Allow Sharing Certain Technology with Huawei (Mariam Baksh, Nextgov)

The move aims to facilitate full U.S. participation in international standards-setting bodies

How Spies Used LinkedIn to Hack European Defense Companies (Sean Lyngaas, Cyberscoop)

For LinkedIn users, receiving unsolicited messages from pushy job recruiters comes with the territory. It’s an annoyance for some, a welcome path toward a new gig for others.

What the experience isn’t supposed to entail is the theft of sensitive data from the defense company that employs you.

Why Charging Incels with Terrorism May Make Matters Worse (Reem Bahdi and Fahad Ahmad, The Conversation)

Canada, for the first time, has decided to pursue terrorism charges for involuntary celibate or incel-related violence. In May 2020, terrorism charges were added against a 17-year-old in the murder of Ashley Noelle Arzaga. The young man reportedly identifies with incels, a group that feels their supposed inferior social status is reflected in their sexual rejection by women. Most incels are self-loathing, many are suicidal and suffer from unrelenting anxiety. Some are violent. But defining invel violence as “terrorism” is wrong, and may nit be effective. Incel violence asks us to reflect on the societal reasons behind gender-based violence and how Canada can address this as a society-wide problem. We do not need and should not want an anti-terrorism response to misogyny.