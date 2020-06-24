Our picks DHS Insider Threat Program | Memetic Warfare | Designating Terrorists, and more

Published 23 June 2020

· Reading Is Latest in Seven Years of Terrorist Knife Attacks in U.K. · DHS Insider Threat Program Expanding to Anyone Who Accesses Agency Info · The Meme-Fueled Rise of a Dangerous, Far-Right Militia · As Protests Spread to Small-Town America, Militia Groups Respond with Armed Intimidation and Online Threats · Black Hat Research Predicts Significant Changes to Security Operations Post COVID-19 and Exploit Concerns for 2020 U.S. Election · What Antifa Is, what It Isn’t, and Why It Matters · As More Violence Links to Boogaloo Bois, This Is What the Extremist Movement Believes · Trump Wants to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization. What About the KKK? · The Iconoclast Unmasked: The Man Behind Far-Right YouTube Channel

Reading Is Latest in Seven Years of Terrorist Knife Attacks in U.K.(Duncan Gardham, Guardian)

The first such attack in the UK, the 2013 killing of Lee Rigby, remains the highest-profile

DHS Insider Threat Program Expanding to Anyone Who Accesses Agency Info (Aaron Boys, Nextgov)

The Homeland Security Department will begin tracking all personnel—federal employees and contractors, with or without a security clearance—in the hunt for insider threats.

The Meme-Fueled Rise of a Dangerous, Far-Right Militia (Emma Grey Ellis, Wired)

The Boogaloo Bois have been showing up online and IRL since the start of 2020. Now they’re materializing at George Floyd protests.

As Protests Spread to Small-Town America, Militia Groups Respond with Armed Intimidation and Online Threats (Isaac Stanley-Becker, Washington Post)

The demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality that have convulsed major metropolitan areas, from Minneapolis to Miami, have also made their way into small-town America, redrawing the geography of the Black Lives Matter movement. But the activists spearheading unlikely assemblies in rural and conservative corners of the country have faced fierce online backlash and armed intimidation, which in some places is unfolding with the apparent support of local law enforcement.

The armed mobilization sheds light on the growth of the anti-government militia groups, whose efforts — often coordinated on Facebook and other online platforms — have expanded since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide outburst of protests for racial justice. Militia activity has marked recent protests in places across the country, often driven by false online alerts about infiltration by antifa and other left-wing militants.

Black Hat Research Predicts Significant Changes to Security Operations Post COVID-19 and Exploit Concerns for 2020 U.S. Election (Security Magazine)

Black Hat’s sixth annual community survey, Cyber Threats in Turbulent Times, highlights how the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. presidential election will have a significant impact on the information security industry in 2020.

What Antifa Is, what It Isn’t, and Why It Matters (Michael Kenney and Colin Clarke, War on the Rocks)Three weeks ago, in the midst of the protests convulsing the country after the murder of George Floyd, Trump announced on Twitter that “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General William Barr claimed that so-called far-left extremists groups were to blame for the violence at the demonstrations, accusing Antifa of “domestic terrorism” while presenting no evidence. A recent review of those individuals arrested on federal charges shows no links to Antifa. While this finding may change as investigations progress, the lack of an Antifa “terrorism” connection comes as little surprise to terrorism analysts who have been tracking domestic terrorism threats, including neo-Nazi groups such as the Atomwaffen Division and the Rise Above Movement.

So, why are the Trump administration and the attorney general so obsessed with Antifa?

As More Violence Links to Boogaloo Bois, This Is What the Extremist Movement Believes(Katie Dowd, SFGate)

Once on the fringes of the internet, the boogaloo bois have recently become a mainstream talking point as police link real-world violence to the movement. But who are the boogaloo bois and what are their beliefs?

Trump Wants to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization. What About the KKK?(Angela R. Pashayan and Docktrel Cromartie, Foreign Policy)

For more than a century, white supremacy groups have wreaked incalculable devastation against Black Americans.

The Iconoclast Unmasked: The Man Behind Far-Right YouTube Channel(Mark Townsend, Guardian)

Former media student Daniel Atkinson used video-sharing platform to influence new generation of rightwing activists