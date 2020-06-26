Our picks Extremists in the Military | Israel’s Cyber Warning Shot | Energy Storage & Hydrogen

· Soldiers’ Cases Highlight Reach of White Supremacy in U.S. Military · Far-Right Groups Like the “Boogaloo” and “O9A” Continue to Attract Troops and Veterans · Facebook Tries to Contain Damage as Verizon Joins Ad Boycott · “Facebook’s Business Model Is Poison & Its Algorithms Amplify Misinformation”: Digital Forensics Expert Testifies · White Supremacists Openly Organize Racist Violence on Telegram, Report Finds · In 2016, Putin Didn’t Expect Trump to Win. Now, He Needs Him to · Answer to Energy Storage Problem Could Be Hydrogen · “Digital Twins” Can Help Monitor Infrastructure and Save Us Billions · “Sorry, We’re Closed”: Applying Business Models to Failed Terrorist Organizations · Information Warfare: Iran Receives A Warning Shot

Soldiers’ Cases Highlight Reach of White Supremacy in U.S. Military (Dan Lamothe and Souad Mekhennet, Washington Post)

The actions of several service members have come under scrutiny in recent months as the U.S. military grapples with white extremism in its ranks. The military has wrestled with the problem for decades, but the issue is receiving new attention amid a broader conversation about race and discrimination prompted in part by the death of George Floyd, a black civilian who was killed in police custody last month.

Far-Right Groups Like the “Boogaloo” and “O9A” Continue to Attract Troops and Veterans (Meghann Myers, Military Times)

Worries about the growing number of service members and veterans who have become followers of Boogaloo, a violent, extremist, far-right movement and other white supremacy groups, have led Congress, following multiple hearings on the issue, to make a move: proposing in the latest House version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act bill that DoD start tracking and reporting white supremacist activity in the military, in addition to other extremist behavior or criminal gang affiliations.

The Boogaloo movement is still disparate and diffuse. And it’s one of several quasi-groups that have sparked investigations in the military.

“The challenge is, it’s a huge melting pot of different individuals without a clear-cut ideology,” Seth Jones, a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told Military Times in a Monday phone interview. ”People are associating with it that have different short- and long-term objectives. And that’s the problem for those of us that write about it.”

Jones and two co-authors released a report 17 June, “The Escalating Terrorism Problem in the United States,” the result of a compilation of data that includes far-right, far-left, religious and other extremist groups.

“Based on a CSIS data set of terrorist incidents, the most significant threat likely comes from white supremacists, though anarchists and religious extremists inspired by the Islamic State and al-Qaida could present a potential threat as well,” they found.

Facebook Tries to Contain Damage as Verizon Joins Ad Boycott (Suzanne Vranica, Wall Street Journal)

Social network tells advertisers it takes civil-rights groups’ concerns seriously, but won’t ‘make policy changes tied to revenue pressure’