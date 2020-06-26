Knife attacks Sudanese Asylum Seeker Shot Dead after Stabbing 6 in Glasgow, Scotland

Published 26 June 2020

Six people, including an injured police officer, are in hospital after a Sudanese asylum seeker stabbed them in and around a hotel which houses asylum seekers in Glasgow, Scotland. The incident follows a similar multi-victim knife attack near London last week. The suspect went on a rampage after complaining about the hotel meals served to him during the COVID-19 pandemic. The knifeman had threatened violence against other refugees and complained he was “very hungry” in recent days after being re-housed in the hotel.

A Sudanese asylum seeker who stabbed six people in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been shot dead by police.

Local media said the knife attack unfolded in and around the Park Inn hotel on West George Street, in the heart of the city.

Police Scotland said a police officer was among six others injured.

“A man was shot by armed police and has died. Six other men are in hospital for treatment, including a 42-year-old police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition. The officer’s family is aware,” Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson, of Police Scotland said in a statement.

Johnson confirmed that the other five people were men aged 17, 18, 20, 38 and 53. He also said the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

A government source told the BBC that a total of three people had died, including the attacker

The Times reports that the hotel where the incident unfolded houses asylum seekers.

The suspect was an asylum seeker who went on a rampage after complaining about the hotel meals served to him during the COVID-19 pandemic. The knifeman had threatened violence against other refugees and complained he was “very hungry” in recent days after being re-housed in the hotel, an activist told The Telegraph.

Johnson said earlier Friday that police are not looking for a second suspect in relation to the incident and that an injured police officer is receiving treatment in a hospital.

“We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media,” he added.

Johnson said he wanted to “reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk.”

The Scottish Police Federation said it has notified the family of the stabbed officer.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet that he was “deeply saddened” over the Glasgow incident and thanked all the emergency services at the scene.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were “truly dreadful” and that she was being updated. She said that the police is not treating the attack as a terrorist act.

Last week, three people were killed in the southern English town of Reading when a man wielding a 5-inch knife went on the rampage in a park. Police said they were treating that incident as terrorism.

