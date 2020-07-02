Extremism Boogaloo Followers Charged with Seeking to Exploit Protests in Las Vegas to Incite Violence

Published 2 July 2020

The District of Nevada’s U.S. Attorney’s Office announced charges against three followers of the far-right, anti-government Boogaloo movement for trying to use the Floyd protests in Las Vegas as cover for inciting violence and causing destruction with improvised incendiary devices. The prosecutors said that the goal of the three was similar to other instances of Boogaloo followers’ provocations in other cities: “hijacked peaceful protests and demonstrations across the country, including Nevada, exploiting the real and legitimate outrage over Mr. Floyd’s death for their own radical agendas.”

U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI, and Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Wednesday that three alleged members of the “Boogaloo” movement — a term used by extremists to signify a coming civil war and/or collapse of society — have been charged with violations of federal and state law for conspiracy to cause destruction during protests in Las Vegas, and possession of an unregistered destructive device (specifically, an improvised incendiary device commonly known as a Molotov cocktail).

“Violent instigators have hijacked peaceful protests and demonstrations across the country, including Nevada, exploiting the real and legitimate outrage over Mr. Floyd’s death for their own radical agendas,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “Law enforcement is focused on keeping violence and destruction from interfering with free public expression and threatening lives.”

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson stated: “My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who make it their mission to create chaos and destruction with total disregard for the safety and well-being of our citizens and the law enforcement officers sworn to protect and serve our community. This type of planning and intent on causing mayhem is terroristic and will not be tolerated. Thankfully, the Joint Terrorism Task Force is able to identify and stop such actions. Now it’s my job to hold these men accountable.”

“This quick and decisive action by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force underscores the exceptional partnership and professionalism of our diverse membership,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse. “Federal, state, and local agencies committed to stopping acts of terrorism before they can occur. Citizens of Nevada can take comfort that the law enforcement partnerships in this state continue to work together every day to protect them no matter the circumstances.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Captain Chris Tomaino said: “The LVMPD worked together daily in the Joint Terrorism Task Force with the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Clark County District Attorney’s Office in this investigation that helped protect Southern Nevada’s citizens and officers from individuals looking to harm citizens for their own political ends.”