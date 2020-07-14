Extremism U.K. Proscribes Far-Right Terrorist Group

Published 14 July 2020

The U.K. Home Secretary has the other day moved to outlaw the far-right terror group, Feuerkrieg Division. Priti Patel has asked Parliament for permission to proscribe the white supremacist group, which was founded in late 2018 and operates across North America and Europe.

Priti Patel has asked Parliament for permission to proscribe the white supremacist group, which was founded in late 2018 and operates across North America and Europe. They advocate the use of violence and mass murder in pursuit of an apocalyptic race war and promote their ideology online, often using social media platforms to target teens and people in their early 20s.

Proscription will make it a criminal offence to be a member of or invite support for the group, with those found guilty facing up to ten years behind bars.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “This vile white supremacist group advocates violence and seeks to sow division, targeting young and vulnerable people online. I am determined to do everything I can to stop the spread of extreme ideologies that encourage and glorify terrorism, which is why I have taken action to proscribe this group.”

In September 2019, U.K. police apprehended a 16-year-old member on terrorism charges. In retaliation for the arrest of one of its followers, Feuerkrieg Division distributed a list of police buildings and an image of a senior police officer with a gun to his head and the words “race traitor” across his eyes to its members, urging them to carry out attacks.

The decision to proscribe the group follows a meeting of the Proscription Review Group, which brings together representatives from the police and other partners to assess the risk posed by groups who may be considered for proscription.

The proscription order laid in Parliament Monday will now be debated and, subject to approval, will come into force later this week.

