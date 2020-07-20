Our picks No “Islamist Terrorism”? | “Wild West” of Cybersecurity | Venice Sinking, and more

Published 20 July 2020

· U.S. Court Rules California Work with Quebec on CO2 Market Is Constitutional · How You Can Fight Russia’s Plans to Troll Americans During Campaign 2020 · We’ve Briefed Many Presidents. Uncertainty Comes with the Job · Qatar Finances Hezbollah Terrorism, Declares “Jews Are Enemies” – Report · Why E-Mobility Is the “Wild West” of Cybersecurity · Drop the Term “Islamist Terrorism,” U.K. police urged · Which Country Will Triumph in the Post-Pandemic World? · Donald Trump Must Call for a New Civil Disorder Commission · Venice Has Been Fighting Floods for Centuries. It’s Losing

U.S. Court Rules California Work with Quebec on CO2 Market Is Constitutional (Reuters / VOA)

A U.S. federal district court has ruled that California’s coordination with Canada’s Quebec province in a cap and trade carbon emissions market is constitutional, a blow to the Trump administration made public in a filing late on Friday. In October, the Trump administration sued California for entering a climate agreement with Quebec, saying the state had veered out of its lane in linking with a market in another country and had no right to conduct foreign policy.

How You Can Fight Russia’s Plans to Troll Americans During Campaign 2020 (Marek N. Posard, James V. Marrone, Todd C. Helmus, Los Angeles Times, RAND)

Another presidential election is approaching, which means Russian election interference is back in the news. Maybe you’ve already made up your mind about your favorite candidate, and so you’re immune to the social media messaging being circulated by Russian trolls—right? Not exactly. Russian trolls aren’t only targeting behaviors, like pulling a voting lever. They’re targeting beliefs, trying to stoke tribalism and polarization. Those who think they are immune to Russian tactics could become complacent, and feed right into Russian hands. To understand what the Russians are up to, a bit of a history lesson is in order. During the Cold War, researchers at the RAND Corporation began applying game theory to national security policy. The Soviet military, in comparison, was developing its own theories, including one called reflexive control theory.

Americans are less likely to have their emotions manipulated if they are aware that manipulation is the goal. Behind the veil of extreme positions are groups of people who may well have much in common. It’s important to recognize that disinformation efforts targeted at emotional beliefs could further decay the national discourse.