Published 20 July 2020

Twelve innovative cybersecurity technologies available for commercial licensing from four U.S. Department of Energy national laboratories will be showcased to the public during a series of free webinars starting this month.

In partnership with Cyber Capital Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based venture advisory firm focused on cybersecurity technology development and commercialization, researchers from Idaho National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and Sandia National Laboratories will demonstrate the capabilities and impacts of their products with the goal of moving them from the labs to the marketplace. The effort is part of a DOE Office of Technology Transitions funded initiative to commercialize the technologies.

“These webinars will showcase several high impact technologies in the cybersecurity space that are available right now for commercial licensing,” said Jonathan Cook, an INL commercialization manager.

On 21 July, INL researchers will kick off their technology showcase event by demonstrating three products focused on securing industrial control systems from cyberthreats. Industrial control systems are digital automation devices found in common critical infrastructure sectors such as electric power, oil and natural gas, and water treatment facilities. The 90-minute webinar begins at noon MDT and will feature opening remarks from Jason Gayl, a managing partner at Cyber Capital Partners, followed by individual presentations and a question-and-answer session on the following technologies:

· MASTERI – It’s often difficult to determine which electric grid system upgrades will deliver the best return on investment to improve system resiliency. MASTERI is an integrated software suite that accurately calculates device dependencies and resiliency to provide recommendations on system maintenance investments.

· OpDefender – The threat to industrial control systems is widespread and growing across many industries. Traditional defensive tools have not kept pace with their offensive counterparts. OpDefender is a means of retrofitting industrial control systems with software defined networks to add cybersecurity functionality in · legacy devices.

· WiFIRE – Organizations are dependent upon wireless communications, but often lack the ability to monitor the full spectrum of communication frequencies to ensure no unexpected wireless traffic. Malicious actors compromise and disable wireless systems for the purpose of industrial espionage or disrupting systems, resulting in loss of IP or downtime. WiFIRE uses multiple sensor devices and integrated software to simplify wireless network spectrum monitoring for physical-cyber security.

Additional webinars will take place 23, 28, and 30 Jule. For more information on each event, or to register to attend, visit https://www.cybercp.com/doeinl.

