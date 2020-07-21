Our picks Hacker Armies | Key Terrorist Dangers | America Gets an Interior Ministry

Published 21 July 2020

Biden, Citing Briefings, Says Russia Again Working to Interfere with the Election (Mike Memoli and Ken Dilanian, NBC News)

Biden said that his concern about whether the public could trust the integrity of the outcome and access to voting is what “keeps me up at night.”

“Hacker Armies” Linked to China and Russia Ramp up Cyberattacks (Eiji Furukawa, Nikkei Asian Review)

US and Europe grapple with espionage, disinformation and election meddling

The Real Reason Behind Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hacks (Anna Nemtsova, Daily Beast)

Cybersecurity experts say the aim of Russia’s hacking attacks may be to discredit Western coronavirus vaccines.

Trump Administration Plots Crackdown by Feds in Cities Nationwide (Spencer Ackerman, Erin Banco, and Asawin Suebsaeng, Daily Beast)

Portland and Kansas City were just the beginning. But as federal law enforcement is preparing to ramp up, DHS veterans are urging it to step back from the brink.

America Gets an Interior Ministry (David A. Graham, The Atlantic)

President Trump is cobbling together something the United States has never had before—a national police force, used to quell protests.

Deadly Terrorist Threats Abound in U.S. and Abroad. Here Are Key Dangers (Brian Michael Jenkins, RAND)

While the world battles the microscopic coronavirus, terrorists have not moved on to a peaceful retirement. It would be a mistake to forget about the continuing threat they pose while our attention is understandably focused on the battle against COVID-19.

National Security Leaders Urge Congress to Provide Election Officials with Additional Funds (Brennan Center)

National security leaders and experts call on Congress to provide funding to election officials for administering a safe and secure election in November, despite the coronavirus.

How the Portland Secret Police Happened (Carrie Cordero, The Bulwark)

America needs to pump the brakes on expanding domestic security activities.