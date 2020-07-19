Outsiders Has the Coronavirus Proved a Crisis Too Far for Europe’s Far-Right Outsiders?

Published 24 July 2020

In recent years, far-right political parties in Europe have capitalized on crises to build their support bases. Many have made it to positions of power as a result of these efforts. The financial crisis of 2008, the refugee crisis that began in 2014, and the ongoing debate around climate change have all provided opportunities to harness growing uncertainty and resentment for political purposes.

Georgios Samaras writes in The Conversation that early signs suggest, however, that these groups have not had the same success during the coronavirus crisis. For now, at least, incumbent European governments seem to be in control.

He adds:

On the internet, far-right communities have played a role in circulating conspiracy theories about COVID-19’s origins during the pandemic. They have helped spread the idea that the virus was created in a laboratory rather than coming from nature – and even that it was released intentionally – despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. They have blamed minorities for the spread of the disease and adopted a racist rhetoric that blames China for the pandemic.

In turn, many far-right political parties have picked up the themes and brought them into mainstream discourse.

Given the massive surge of conspiracy theories that have circulated online in the past few months, there has been concern that another surge in anti-establishment xenophobic politics is on the cards for Europe. The worry has been that the far right will make gains again as a result. But, so far, it seems this crisis has not actually been particularly “profitable” for these groups. In fact, they seem to be floundering.

….

Samaras writes that the predicament facing Europe’s far right and nationalist parties represents a very interesting break with the past, as the far right has been the significant loser of the pandemic. However, now the focus has shifted towards the need to return to “normality” things might change. The looming recession “presents opportunities to governments and fringe groups alike – opportunities that the far right will be actively looking into, to further weaken liberal democracies.”

