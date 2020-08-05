Our picks Why America Is Afraid of TikTok | Can ISIS Terrorists be Rehabilitated? | Silicon Valley Losing Disinformation Battle, and more

Published 5 August 2020

Experts Warn Mail-In Voting Misinformation Could Threaten Elections (Maggie Miller, The Hill)

Election security experts warned Tuesday that a major threat to elections this year is disinformation and misinformation around perceived threats from mail-in voting.

The warnings came on the heels of sustained criticism of mail-in voting by President Trump, who last week suggested postponing the November general election due to concerns over the expected influx of mail-in voting, though Trump does not have the power to do so. He has also raised mostly unsubstantiated concerns that mail-in voting could cause an increase in voter fraud.

“Regardless of how secure our elections are, many election experts and officials are concerned that some voters could dismiss November’s results as invalid or rigged because of mis- and/or disinformation,” David Levine, an elections integrity fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy within the German Marshall Fund, testified at a House Homeland Security Committee cybersecurity subcommittee election security hearing Tuesday.

Silicon Valley Is Losing the Battle against Election Misinformation(Mark Scott and Steve Overly, Politico)

More groups are pushing false information into voters’ social media feeds in the run-up to November, and the deceptions are savvier than in 2016. It may be too late to fix.

Far-Right Group Britain First Is Setting Up A ‘Training Center’ In London(Chris Yorkm HuffPost UK)

Leader Paul Golding was found guilty of an offence under the Terrorism Act earlier this year.

The Families of ISIS’s Victims Are Asking for Justice (Graeme Wood, The Atlantic)

The Trump Administration Faces a Choice on How to Proceed against Two Men.

Why America Is Afraid of TikTok (Michael Schuman, The Atlantic)

The company’s founder says in an interview that he wants it to be “a window” on the world. A Republican senator says it is a “Trojan horse.”

Can an ISIS Terrorist be Rehabilitated and Reintegrated into Society? (Anne Speckhard and Molly Ellenberg, Modern Diplomacy)

Debates across the world are raging, discussing the issues pertaining to the repatriation of foreign terrorist fighters [FTFs] who left their home countries to fight

Security Services “Underestimate” the Risks Posed by Female ISIS Recruits Because of Gender Stereotypes, UN Counter-Terror Chief Warns (Chris Pleasance, Daily Mail)

The security risk posed by female ISIS recruits is being ‘underestimated’ due to gender stereotyping, the head of the UN’s counter-terrorism body has said. Michele Coninsx warned that security services often see female terrorists only as ‘victims’ and called for a more ‘nuanced’ approach to dealing with them. It comes as Shamima Begum, a British ‘jihadi bride’ who fled her family home in east London in 2015 to join ISIS in Syria, fights to return to the UK so she can stand trial.