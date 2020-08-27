Our picks Anti-Semitism’s New Friend: QAnon | Defunding Police = More Surveillance | Broken Algorithm & American Transportation, and more

The Fight against Anti-Semitism Faces a New Enemy: QAnon (Jackson Richman, JNS)

Adherents to the conspiracy theory claim that the “liberal elite,” including Democratic politicians and Jewish billionaire George Soros, are part of a secret faction to overthrow the president.

Russian-Backed Organizations Amplify QAnon Conspiracy Theories (Al Jazeera)

Researchers believe the Kremlin is highlighting a conspiracy theory that Trump is battling satanic politicians.

Inside QAnon’s Bizarre Hollywood Invasion—and the Civil War Brewing Within Conspiracy-Land (Tarpley Hitt, Daily Beast)

A number of QAnon conspiracy theorists descended on Hollywood for a rally on Saturday, blindsiding the LAPD and even some of their own members. And the aftermath has been messy.

Confessions of a Trump Troll (Charles Bethea, New Yorker)

“I like chaos. I thrive in it”: a Georgia lawyer with too much time on his hands and ties to the G.O.P. describes how he used twenty fake Twitter accounts to disseminate political disinformation.

Defunding the Police Might Leave Americans More Surveilled and Less Secure (Sushma Raman, Foreign Policy)

Technology in policing might appear more benign than rogue cops or racist judges, but a look at global trends gives pause.

Why Hurricane Katrina Was Not a Natural Disaster (Nicholas Lemann, New Yorker)

Fifteen years ago, New Orleans was nearly destroyed. A new book suggests that the cause was decades of bad policy—and that nothing has changed.

The Broken Algorithm That Poisoned American Transportation (Aaron Gordon, Vice)

For the last 70 years, American transportation planners have been using the same model to decide what to build. There’s just one problem: it’s often wrong.

Young Britons Increasingly Lured by Far-Right, Says Report (National)

The rise in support is among white British men from low income households, according to campaign group HOPE not hate