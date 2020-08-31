Our picks Post Katrina: Building Biloxi Better | Conspiracies & Herd Immunity | The New Nuclear Threat, and more

Published 31 August 2020

Conspiracy Theories about COVID-19 Vaccines May Prevent Herd Immunity (Economist)

Anti-vaccination sentiments are more prevalent in rich countries than in poor ones.

Don’t Let Social Media Hinder a Future Vaccine (Paul McNamee, Big Issue)

The last thing we’ll need are conspiracy theory anti-vaxxers marching proud

Dignity in the Face of Depravity: The Murderer of 51 Muslims in New Zealand Last Year Is Sentenced (Economist)

He is the first person in New Zealand to be jailed for life without a chance of parole.

Hurricane Katrina Hit Biloxi 15 Years Ago. Here’s What Other Coastal Cities Can Learn from Its Recovery (Jennifer Trivedi, Fast Company)

Recovery is a long-term process that’s largely shaped by local forces.

How the QAnon Conspiracy Theory Gained a Foothold in America (Reuters / The Wire)

A core tenet of the conspiracy theory is that Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-sex predators that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and “deep state” allies.

QAnon Conspiracy Theorists Could Prove Awkward for Republicans (Economist)

Until recently, most people asked to identify “Q” would mention an eccentric inventor of gadgets for James Bond. Now a nastier, if equally fictitious, Q is becoming better known. Digital searches surged this month among people who hoped to unpick the meaning of “QAnon”—an anti-Semitic and incoherent conspiracy theory. It has been spun for three years in cryptic messages posted by Q, posing as a senior government official.

The alleged conspiracy is both outlandish and dismally familiar. Supposedly Donald Trump is set to smash a cabal of pedophiles and cannibals, including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and George Soros. Every generation or so, some outfit alleges that a secret league of the powerful—often cast as a financial, globalist or simply Jewish elite—is out to destroy America.

The new conspiracy spread first in half-hidden corners online, then moved to mainstream social-media platforms and beyond — partly because the president prods it on. Last week he cheered Q-adherents as “people that love our country”. Media Matters, a left-leaning think-tank, counted 216 times by late August when he had retweeted messages of QAnon folk. Q-fans are ubiquitous at his rallies. A review last year of academic research into who believes in conspiracies all but described Mr. Trump’s most loyal fans—people who are typically poorer, less educated, outsiders and distrustful of institutions.