Our picks Beware Leaders’ Rush to Approve Vaccines | How Not to Fight Terrorism | Eroding Election Security, and more

Published 7 September 2020

· Police Kill Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting During Arrest, Source Says · Beware Leaders’ Rush to Approve Vaccines · Trump’s Vaccine Can’t Be Trusted · Suspects Arrested in Colombia Linked to Failed Attempt to Overthrow Venezuelan President · The Russians infiltrated Trump’s 2016 Campaign. We May Never Know Exactly What Happened · The Trump Administration Continues to Erode Election Security · What’s the Worst that Could Happen? · DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act · Why both Huawei and BTS Share the Cyber Stage with Powerful Nations · How Not to Fight Terrorism

Police Kill Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting During Arrest, Source Says (AP)

A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through downtown was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press.

The man, Michael Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington, the official said. Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night, the official said.

Beware Leaders’ Rush to Approve Vaccines (Editorial Board, Financial Times)

· “When Vladimir Putin said this month that Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval for a vaccine to prevent coronavirus, the announcement was met with caution from scientists and officials. Now Donald Trump is attempting to put America, if not first, at least a close second in fast-tracking a vaccine for widespread public use.”

· “His administration is mooting whether normal standards should be bypassed with a suggestion that U.S. regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, could rubber stamp a candidate being developed in the U.K. ahead of presidential elections in early November. If other candidates now in extensive trials, such as those from Moderna and Pfizer, produce results during October, they might also be candidates for so-called ‘emergency use authorization.’”

· “There are grounds to distinguish Washington’s efforts from those of Moscow. AstraZeneca and Oxford university, the partnership behind the potential vaccine in question, will make the outcomes of each stage of its trials public and approval would be based on a study of 10,000 volunteers.”

· “However, while around a quarter of Americans have vowed never to submit to immunization, a larger group of just under 35 per cent of the population say they are unsure whether they would or not. Much of this cohort’s concerns stem from the warp speed at which pharmaceutical companies and governments have pledged to deliver a vaccine.”