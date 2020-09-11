Cybersecurity education New Cybersecurity Degree Offered at UH West O’ahu

Published 11 September 2020

The University of Hawaiʻi–West O’ahu has unveiled a new slate of academic offerings—including another STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) degree—to address the state’s workforce needs, in time for the start of the fall 2020 semester.

With a new degree—the bachelor of science in cybersecurity—UH West O’ahu grows its catalog to nine degree programs that are paired with concentrations in more than 40 disciplines. The additions align with UH West O’ahu’s mandate to provide distinctive programs available to students living and working in West O’ahu and also those who access classes through distance learning.

“As we welcome a record number of students to UH West O’ahu, we’re delighted to be able to excite them with our newly expanded academic portfolio,” Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Jeffrey Moniz said. “We add these new areas at the intersection of workforce demand, student interest, and our faculty’s areas of expertise, following a great deal of thoughtful planning. We’re elated to offer these valuable new choices to our West O’ahu communities.”

The campus is also introducing diverse concentrations in cyber operations (cybersecurity), health sciences (natural sciences), life science (natural sciences) and film, media and popular culture (humanities). Furthermore, UH West O’ahu added certificates in Hawaiian and Indigenous health and healing and sustainability issues.

The bachelor of science in cybersecurity provides students with an advanced cybersecurity education in information security, mathematics, computer science and computer engineering. This degree program prepares students to meet the advanced cybersecurity workforce requirements of public sector agencies and private sector enterprises. It supports both four-year students at UH West O’ahu and pathway students from aligned associate degree programs from UH Community Colleges.

The cyber operations concentration builds upon the bachelor of science in cybersecurity foundation in math, science, computer science and cybersecurity with advanced technical cybersecurity topics including defensive and proactive activities, industrial control systems cybersecurity, cyber investigations, cyber detection and response, and communications and wireless technologies. Graduates will be able to holistically address the latest cybersecurity threats by applying the full spectrum of knowledge and advanced technical capabilities acquired.

