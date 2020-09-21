Our picks Infinite Supply of Disinformation | Cyber Command’s Evolving Approach | ISIS-Trained Teachers, and more

Calls for Expired Swedish School Permits to Be Axed after ISIS School Exploits Loophole(Nicky Harley, The National)

Romosseskolan school plans to expand into site of former Muslim school shut down amid allegations it hired ISIS fighters as teachers

Democrats Fear Russia Interference Could Spoil Bid to Retake Senate (Alexander Bolton, The Hill)

Polls show Democrats have a good chance of capturing the Senate majority in November, but a growing number of Democratic senators are concerned Russian interference could lead to a different outcome on Election Day.

Senate Democrats say Russian operatives are already waging a disinformation campaign aimed at disrupting the 2020 election, and at least one senator says bots with suspected ties are waging Twitter attacks on their campaign.

FBI Chief: Russia Is Influencing the U.S. Election Again, “Primarily to Denigrate Vice President Biden.” (Defense One)

That’s what FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee on Thursday when he said, “The intelligence community’s assessment is that Russia continues to try to influence our election, primarily through what we would call malign foreign influence.”

He continued: “We certainly have seen very active efforts by the Russians to influence our elections in 2020 through what I would call more the malign influence side of things — social media, use of proxies, state media, online journals, etc. — in an effort to both sow divisiveness and discord,” Wray said, “and primarily to denigrate Vice President Biden and what the Russians see as an anti-Russian establishment.”

The Supply of Disinformation Will Soon Be Infinite (Renée DiResta, The Atlantic)

Disinformation campaigns used to require a lot of human effort, but artificial intelligence will take them to a whole new level.

The Pentagon Is Funding the Destruction of Cultural Heritage (David Elitzer, Defense One)

Construction of Trump’s border wall is undermining not just sacred sites but the rule of law itself.