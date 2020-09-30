Our picks Extremist Threat around the Election | Targeted Arrests in “Sanctuary Cities” | Vaccine Chaos Is Looming, and more

U.S. Intelligence Reports Warn of Extremist Threat around Election (Ted Hesson, Kristina Cooke and Mark Hosenball, WTVBAM)

U.S. security officials are warning that violent domestic extremists pose a threat to the presidential election next month, amid what one official called a “witch’s brew” of rising political tensions, civil unrest and foreign disinformation campaigns.

FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memos say threats by domestic extremists to election-related targets will likely increase in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election.

Those warnings so far have largely remained internal. But New Jersey’s homeland security office took the unusual step of publicly highlighting the threat in a little-noticed report on its website last week.

Auschwitz Director Offers to Serve Time in Place of 13-Year-Old Nigerian Sentenced to 10 Years for Blasphemy (Will Brown, The Telegraph)

The director of the Auschwitz Memorial in Poland has offered to serve time for a Nigerian child who was convicted of blasphemy and ordered to spend ten years in prison by a Sharia court.

Omar Farouq was arrested earlier this year by religious police in Kano, Nigeria’s second-largest city, after he had a ‘blasphemous’ conversation with an older man.

At a federal level, Nigeria is a secular state. But 12 of the country’s northern Muslim-dominated states have a Sharia system running in parallel to the secular courts. These courts can only try Muslims and regularly serve out medieval-style punishments.

Schiff Sees Rise in Russian Disinformation as Trump Attacks Mail-In Voting (Julian E. Barnes, New York Times)

Foreign adversaries want to undermine confidence in the American election and the House Intelligence Committee chairman says they are amplifying President Trump’s false assertions.

ICE Preparing Targeted Arrests in “Sanctuary Cities,” Amplifying President’s Campaign Theme (Nick Miroff and Devlin Barrett, Washington Post)

The Trump administration is preparing an immigration enforcement blitz next month that would target arrests in U.S. cities and jurisdictions that have adopted “sanctuary” policies, according to three U.S. officials who described a plan with public messaging that echoes the president’s law-and-order campaign rhetoric.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation, known informally as the “sanctuary op,” could begin in California as soon as later this week. It would then expand to cities including Denver and Philadelphia, according to two of the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive government law enforcement plans.

DIY Bomb Video Watched by Manchester Arena Terrorists Still Online (Izzy Lyons, The Telegraph)

The 13 minute clip was available on one site for two years where it was viewed more than 17,700 times

Will new travel technology invade your privacy? (Johanna Read, National Geographic)

Digital facial recognition. COVID-ttracing apps. Innovations that make trips safer during a pandemic might expose your personal data.

Vaccine Chaos Is Looming (Sarah Zhang, Defense One)

The COVID-19 vaccines furthest along in clinical trials are the fastest to make, but they are also the hardest to deploy.

Glass Fire: Maps and Resources to Stay Up-to-Date and Prepared for Evacuations (Annie Vainshtein, San Francisco Chronicle)

Public safety officials say it’s critical to keep up-to-date with local information in your county. Cal Fire spokeswoman Lynne Tolmachoff recommends following local law enforcement websites because they’re the ones that put evacuation plans into action.

