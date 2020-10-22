Election security Intelligence Agencies Accuse Iran, Russia of Trying to Use Voter Registration Data to Sow Chaos Ahead of US Election

By Jeff Seldin

Published 22 October 2020

U.S. intelligence agencies are accusing Iran and Russia of trying to use voter registration data in “desperate attempts” to sow chaos and confusion ahead of the November 3 U.S. presidential election.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe made the announcement during a hastily called news conference late Wednesday, seeking to reassure Americans and promising to inflict “costs and consequences” on any country caught meddling.

“We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately, by Russia,” he said, adding both countries “have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections.”

Ratcliffe did not say how Russia was using the information but blamed Iranian cyber actors for being behind a flurry of activity over the previous 24 hours, saying some of it appeared to be designed to hurt U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We have already seen Iran sending ‘spoofed’ emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage President Trump,” he said.

Iran’s foreign ministry on Wednesday rejected the U.S. accusations as “baseless,” and summoned the Swiss ambassador, who represents U.S. interests in Iran because the two countries do not have diplomatic relations.

Researchers tracking the emails, alleging to have come from the Proud Boys, a far-right group that has rallied behind the president, said they had been sent to voters in at least four U.S. states, including Arizona, Alaska, Pennsylvania and Florida.

The voters, mostly registered Democrats, were told, “You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you.”

Representatives of the Proud Boys denied any involvement.

In addition to the emails, Ratcliffe said Iran was also responsible for distributing a video implying that some voters might be prone to cast fraudulent ballots.

“This video, and any claims about such allegedly fraudulent ballots, are not true,” he said.

The top U.S. intelligence official also said that despite the Iranian and Russian effort to undermine voter confidence, “our election systems are resilient.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray, who said last month there had been no signs of any attacks on voter registration systems, also emphasized U.S. election-related systems remained secure.

“You should be confident your vote counts,” Wray said “We are not going to let our guard down.”

Officials have previously played down concerns about potential hacks or cyberattacks on voter registration systems.