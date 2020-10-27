Our picks Perfect Storm for Insider Threats | Phishing with Worms | Avoiding a Violent Election Season, and more

Published 27 October 2020

· Report Heralds Perfect Storm for Insider Threats in 2021 · Homeland Security Agencies Prepare for Civil Unrest amid Heightened Tensions Nationwide · How to Avoid a Violent Election Season · I Cover Civil Wars. The State of America Right Now Makes Me Anxious. · Prosecutors Say They Discovered Bomb Materials Connected with Whitmer Kidnap Plot · France Pushes Tougher EU Rules for Social Media in Wake of Terror Attack · How Trump and Bolsonaro Broke Latin America’s Covid-19 Defenses · Phishing with Worms — The Greatest Password Theft I’ve Ever Seen · Senators Urge Investigation After CBP Admits to Warrantless Cell Phone Surveillance

Report Heralds Perfect Storm for Insider Threats in 2021 (Mariam Baksh, Nextgov)

A leading analytics firm suggests investing in employee wellness.

Homeland Security Agencies Prepare for Civil Unrest amid Heightened Tensions Nationwide(Geneva Sands and Priscilla Alvarez, CNN)

Two of the Department of Homeland Security’s immigration enforcement agencies are preparing for the possibility of more civil unrest amid a contentious election, according to officials, part of a concerted effort by federal and local authorities to prepare for large-scale protests.

How to Avoid a Violent Election Season (Tara Maller, Defense One)

Beware the ‘security dilemma.’ Tell Americans that arming up, or posturing to do so against each other, could only make things worse.

I Cover Civil Wars. The State of America Right Now Makes Me Anxious. (Janine Di Giovanni. Medium)

What a balkanized America can learn from the break-up of the Balkans

Prosecutors Say They Discovered Bomb Materials Connected with Whitmer Kidnap Plot (Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press)

Federal prosecutors have asked for more time to hand down grand jury indictments in their kidnapping conspiracy case involving Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying the recent discovery of bomb components could lead to new charges, including terrorism-related charges.

In a court filing Monday, prosecutors asked for a 40-day extension of the time limit to seek indictments of six men charged under criminal complaints with kidnapping conspiracy.

France Pushes Tougher EU Rules for Social Media in Wake of Terror Attack (Laura Kayali and Elisa Braun, Politico)

Paris has circulated recommendations on the upcoming Digital Services Act.

How Trump and Bolsonaro Broke Latin America’s Covid-19 Defenses (David D. Kirkpatrick and José María León Cabrera, New York Times)

The two presidents drove out 10,000 Cuban doctors and nurses. They defunded the region’s leading health agency. They wrongly pushed hydroxychloroquine as a cure.

Phishing with Worms — The Greatest Password Theft I’ve Ever Seen (Craig Hays, Medium)

I got hit by a devastating worm that spread through phishing. This is how it worked and what I learned from it.

Senators Urge Investigation After CBP Admits to Warrantless Cell Phone Surveillance (Mila Jasper, Nextgov)

Customs and Border Protection, part of the Department of Homeland Security, told senators it uses a commercial database to conduct warrantless tracking of people inside the United States.