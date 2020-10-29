Our picks Disinformation Here to Stay | Engineered Mosquitoes in Florida | Hijackers & Universities, and more

Published 29 October 2020

Tech Platforms Continue to Let U.S.-Based Hate Groups Use Them to Make Payments(Olivia Solon, NBC News)

73 U.S.-based hate groups have had access to at least 54 online funding mechanisms, research shows

How Qanon Crept into the Mind of Donald Trump and Turned Conspiracy into Reality(Jeff Sharlet, Vanity Fair)

The wild and impossible theories that fuel QAnon are as dangerous as if they are real.

In America, Far-Right Terrorist Plots Have Outnumbered Far-Left Ones in 2020(Economist)

This has been so in most years for the past quarter-century.

Terrorist and Plane Hijacker Addressed Leeds University Students and Advocated “Armed Struggle”(Camilla Turner, The Telegraph)

Leila Khaled rose to fame in the 1970s after hijacking two international flights for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

No matter Who Wins the Election, Disinformation Will Still Poison Our Democracy(Nina Jankowicz, Washington Post)

Treating it as a partisan problem undersells its true dangers.

Russia and China’s Nuclear Weapons are Becoming More Dangerous(Kris Osborn, National Interest)

What does that mean for U.S. nuclear doctrine and strategy? One top U.S. official has some ideas.

U.S. Deporting Chinese Nuclear Weapon Scientist “Stupidest Thing Ever”(James Bickerton, Express)

China’s most celebrated rocket scientist, who helped Beijing launch its first satellite and acquire nuclear weapons, was previously deported from the United States following accusations of spying.

CISA Chief Rips IG Report, Touts Election Security Efforts(Sean Lyngaas, Cyberscoop)

The head of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has slammed a new inspector general report criticizing some of the agency’s election security work, calling the investigation “poorly timed” and its conclusions misleading.

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general credited CISA for making progress in helping election officials mitigate cyberthreats, but also concluded the agency hadn’t invested enough resources in countering physical threats to election infrastructure. CISA officials say they’ve accounted for those threats in their preparation. Multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, also are working with state officials to guard against cyber and physical threats to the election.

Millions of Genetically Engineered Mosquitoes Are Headed for the Florida Keys (Emily Mullin, Medium)

The insects are designed to control diseases like dengue and West Nile