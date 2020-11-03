Our picks Post-Election Disinformation | Election Violence | Cybersecurity Workforce Development, and more

Published 3 November 2020

· Don’t Call the Race Too Early · Officials on Watch for Disinformation If 2020 Election Results Are Delayed · A Tight Election Could Mean a Surge of Russian Disinformation · How to Tell If the Election Will Get Violent · Russian Disinfo Campaign Amplified QAnon Conspiracy Theories from the Very Start, Archives Show · The White Right: Facebook Has Become the Platform Of Choice For Domestic Terrorists · DHS, NSA Award Millions to Universities for Cybersecurity Workforce Development Plans

Don’t Call the Race Too Early (Nic Cheeseman, Foreign Policy)

An early declaration of the election result from a partisan network—on the left or right—could trigger violence in the United States.

Officials on Watch for Disinformation If 2020 Election Results Are Delayed (David Uberti, Wall Street Journal)

Potential attackers, including foreign governments, could sow confusion over causes of delays.

A Tight Election Could Mean a Surge of Russian Disinformation(Alyza Sebenius, Bloomberg)

One scenario troubling U.S. officials is the possibility of simple tactics that may create distrust about the integrity of the vote. For example, overwhelming state and local websites with traffic until they go offline.

How to Tell If the Election Will Get Violent (Olga Khazan, The Atlantic)

Some experts are predicting violence after November 3. But there are ways to prevent it.

Russian Disinfo Campaign Amplified QAnon Conspiracy Theories from the Very Start, Archives Show (Reuters / Newshub)

Russian government-backed social media accounts nurtured the QAnon conspiracy theory in its infancy, earlier than previously reported, according to interviews with current and former Twitter executives and archives of tweets from suspended accounts.

The White Right: Facebook Has Become the Platform Of Choice For Domestic Terrorists (Milwaukee Independent)

In a year of escalating political violence in the United States, Facebook has served as a key organizing tool for violent extremists.

DHS, NSA Award Millions to Universities for Cybersecurity Workforce Development Plans (Mariam Baksh, Nextgov)

Agencies tasked with implementing a 2017 executive order envision a national network of technical institutes.