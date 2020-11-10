Knife attacks New Body Armor Offers Better Knife Protection

Published 10 November 2020

The number of knife attacks in Britain has increased over the past few years, while police officers and correctional personnel must contend with an increasing threat from makeshift weapons, such as shanks and spikes. PPSS Group the other day announced a replacement for their polycarbonate-based stab resistant body armor. According to company CEO Robert Kaiser, the new body armor is lighter, thinner, more effective, and more functional.

PPSS Group the other day announced a replacement for their polycarbonate-based stab resistant body armor.

According to company CEO Robert Kaiser, the decision was based on an evaluation of the most realistic operational risks and threats today’s homeland and private security professionals face (see product video here). Kaiser noted that compared to the company’s polycarbonate-based stab resistant vest, the new body armor is lighter, thinner, more effective, and more functional.

Kaiser said:

Following years of relentless R&D we have concluded that Polycarbonate as a raw material is simply no longer on par with the threats some of our men and women face. We learned to accept that improved protection from knives, machetes, razor blades, shanks and indeed spikes was needed.”

We concluded that carbon fiber was the only real reliable and forward-thinking solution. Working with carbon fiber made us understand what truly superior levels of stab protection could be achieved, alongside substantial weight reduction, lower thickness, and finally also fully certified spike protection. And this at no extra cost.

According to Kaiser, certified spike protection is crucial, especially to correctional and prison officers who face dangerous makeshift weapons, such as shanks and spikes.

Spike protection has now also become of equal importance to private security professionals, due to the type of weapons appearing on the streets in recent years.

“We have seen an increasing number of knives and edged weapons being carried and used,” Kaiser said. “In recent years we have seen dangerous individuals walking the streets, carrying ‘Samurai’ swords, meat cleavers and machetes, assaulting, and often killing, innocent people. These individuals are often driven by rage and extremism, in many cases committing multiple homicide or mass murder.”

More Stories:

Leave a comment