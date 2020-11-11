Our picks Politics of Terrorism in Europe | How AI Can Help Save Forests | Russian Spy’s Exploits, and more

Published 11 November 2020

· Coronavirus: Anti-Vaxxers Seek to Discredit Pfizer’s Vaccine · Man Behind 2018 Toronto Van Attack Pleads ‘Not Criminally Responsible’ · The Politics of Terrorism in a Combustible Europe · Russian Superspy Posing as an Artist Stole Top Secrets from White House, FBI and NATO for 32 Years, Kremlin Claims · Reality Lags Behind Rhetoric in EU Leaders’ Push on Terrorism · How AI Can Help Save Forests · Britain at Risk of Terrorism Surge after Brexit and COVID, Ex-Military Chief Warns · Treasury Department Proposed Rule: Updated Regulations in Light of Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2019, for Other Purposes

Coronavirus: Anti-Vaxxers Seek to Discredit Pfizer’s Vaccine (Haroon Siddique, Guardian)

Conspiracies about pandemic on social media must be countered effectively, say experts

Man Behind 2018 Toronto Van Attack Pleads ‘Not Criminally Responsible’ (Reuters)

Alek Minassian told police he was motivated by a desire to punish society for his perceived status as an “incel” — short for involuntary celibate — because he believed women would not have sex with him

The Politics of Terrorism in a Combustible Europe (Adam Nossiter and Katrin Bennhold, New York Times)

Austria and France both suffered deadly attacks in recent weeks. The responses offer a glimpse of the political shape-shifting around Europe’s complex relationship with Islam.

Russian Superspy Posing as an Artist Stole Top Secrets from White House, FBI and NATO for 32 Years, Kremlin Claims (Will Stewart, The Sun)

Yuri Shevchenko, who died aged 81 last week, worked in numerous countries around the world and claimed to have obtained information from the highest levels of Western intelligence.

Reality Lags Behind Rhetoric in EU Leaders’ Push on Terrorism (Jacopo Barigazzi and David M. Herszenhorn, Politico EU)

Macron and Kurz each promised ‘a Europe that protects’ but Europe is still waiting.

How AI Can Help Save Forests (Ted Alcorn, Wall Street Journal)

Satellite imagery and artificial intelligence give new hope to those fighting pests, wildfires and deforestation.

Britain at Risk of Terrorism Surge after Brexit and COVID, Ex-Military Chief Warns (Kim Sengupta, Independent)

Lockdown means fewer ‘target-rich environments’ for terrorist attacks, but it also prolongs exposure of susceptible people to online extremism

Treasury Department Proposed Rule: Updated Regulations in Light of Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2019, for Other Purposes (Insurance Newsnet)

The Department of the Treasury (Treasury) is issuing proposed rules to implement technical changes to the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program (TRIP or Program) required by the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2019 (2019 Reauthorization Act), and to update links to the Program’s website, where additional information relating to the administration of the Program is located for public reference.