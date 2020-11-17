Our picks The Coming Spike in European Terror | Militant Islam’s “Perfect” Enemy | Beijing Never Got the Memo, and more

Published 17 November 2020

Post-Election, Extremists Use Fringe Social Networks to Push Fraud Claims, Violence(Mark Scott, Politico)

Cries of voter fraud and calls to arms are gaining ground on alternative networks, then finding their way back to mainstream sites.

Telegram Is Leaving a Terrorist Bomb-Making Channel Online(Ben Makuch, Vice)

In recent months, Telegram has come under increasing pressure to take care of the neo-Nazi terrorism problem that is festering on the platform.

Facebook Is Using AI to Stem Dangerous and False Posts(Peter Grad, Tech Xplore)

The task of policing the activities of 1.62 billion daily users generating 4 petabytes of data, including 350 million photos, per day is no small task. It's not easy being the world's largest social platform.

The Coming Spike in European Terror(Sofi Heikkinen, Euractiv)

COVID-19 has been a boon to extremist groups across the world. In Europe, leaders need to wake up and tackle the growing threat of terrorism, argues Sofi Heikkinen.

An Islamist Insurgency in Mozambique Is Gaining Ground — and Showing a Strong Allegiance to the Islamic State(Cris Chinaka, Lesley Wroughton and Joby Warrick, Washington Post)

The beheadings 50 people in attacks on several villages earlier this month in Cabo Delgado province in northeast Mozambique, reflected the continuing expansion of the insurgency that began in earnest in October 2017 along the northern coastal area of Cabo Delgado but has moved to the interior into the heartland of the Makonde tribe of Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

Militant Islam’s “Perfect” Enemy(Judith Miller, City Journal)

France struggles to address a rising tide of terror attacks.

NORAD to Track Santa on Christmas with Smaller Crew Due to COVID-19(Ed Adamczyk, UPI)

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, better known as NORAD, announced preparations on Monday for its annual tracking of the arrival of Santa Claus.

The “NORAD Tracks Santa” program that traditionally follows a simulated track of Santa Clause from the North Pole around the world on Christmas Eve will happen again this year, but the command has made some changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While NORAD will track Santa’s journey — as it has every year since 1955 — most people who call 1-800-HI-NORAD for updates on the Christmas Eve trip may get a recording instead of a live volunteer.

‘The China Nightmare’ Review: Beijing Never Got the Memo(John Bolton, Wall Street Journal)

China is not the juggernaut of Wall Street ﬁnanciers’ imaginations, but that doesn’t make its expansionism any less of a threat.

Climate Concern Driving Down Sales and Prices along Coastal Florida: Report (The Real Deal)

By 2020, home prices in high risk sea level tracts fell between 5% and 10% below what they would have if they were in low risk tracts