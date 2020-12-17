Our picks America: We’re Being Hacked | The Threat from America’s Far Right | Russia Expands Its Africa Reach, and more

Published 17 December 2020

I Was the Homeland Security Adviser to Trump. We’re Being Hacked. (Thomas P. Bossert, New York Times)

The magnitude of this national security breach is hard to overstate.

Fourteen People Convicted in Charlie Hebdo Terrorist Attack Trial (Noemie Bisserbe, Wall Street Journal)

Judge hands prison sentences to those charged with assisting the three men who carried out the 2015 terrorist attacks

Boogaloo Bois Member Pleads Guilty to Trying to Sell Weapons to Hamas (Andy Mannix, Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

A member of the anti-government Boogaloo Bois pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to provide weapons to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, in the days and weeks following protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, could face up to 20 years in prison for the federal felony. His sentencing has not been scheduled.

Assessing the Threat from America’s Far Right (Economist)

The real worry may not be large-scale violence but the “mainstreaming of extremism.”

New Suspect in 1988 Lockerbie Pan Am Terror Bombing to Be Charged (By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon, New York Post)

Federal prosecutors are expected to unseal new charges against a bomb-maker linked to the 1988 attack on Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, according to a report.

Abu Agila Mohammad Masud, a top bomb-maker for the late Libyan dictator Moammar Khadafy, is accused of constructing the explosive that downed the airliner and killed 270 people on board, the Wall Street Journal said.

Counter Terrorism Police Will Board London Buses in New Effort to Prevent Attack (Martin Bentham, Evening Standard)

Counter terrorism police will board London buses and check other vehicles in a new effort to prevent an attack in the capital.

Officers will also patrol at bus stops, bus stations and transport interchanges to make it harder for would-be terrorists to move around the city.

Sniffer dogs and automatic number plate recognition technology will be deployed in a further measure to detect threats, while police will monitor movements at key locations from CCTV control rooms. Armed officers will be available to give support when necessary.

ISIS Fanboy Applies for Job at FBI. Guess What Happens Next. (Adam Rawnsley and Seamus Hughes, Daily Beast)

Anti-Semitic sh*tposters, believe it or not, don‘t fare particularly well in bureau background checks.

How a Culture of Mistrust Is Fueling Vaccine Hesitancy in the U.S. (Emily Tamkin, New Statesman)

The age of Trump has shown how quickly conspiracy theories can spread when people are unsure who to rely on for the truth.

A Wake-Up for the World on Cybersecurity (Financial Times)

Hack of U.S. government and companies shows better defenses are needed.

With Base in Sudan, Russia Expands Its Military Reach in Africa (Amy McKinnon, Foreign Policy)

Moscow has struck a deal with Khartoum to establish its first naval outpost on the continent.

