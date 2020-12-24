Editor’s note

Published 24 December 2020

You may have noticed that the Homeland Security News Wire has not arrived in your in-box regularly in the past seven days. The reason: Our email distributor has made changes to their system, and some of these changes, about which we had not been given a heads-up, could not accommodate all the features of the newsletter’s code. Our IT team has resolved most of these issues, but for the next few days, some of our readers will receive the newsletter without the “Homeland Security News Wire” logo showing. We have decided to go ahead and send the newsletter out, even if some of the problems persist. All these problems will be resolved by Monday or Tuesday of next week. We thank you for your patience, and we take this opportunity to wish our readers Happy Holidays.