Our picks: Democracy watch Jan. 6 Was 9 Weeks — And 4 Years — in the Making | The Fantasy-Industrial Complex | Can Trump Be Stopped?, and more

Published 8 January 2021

Jan. 6 Was 9 Weeks — and 4 Years — in the Making (Tim Alberta, Politico)

I spent the last election cycle immersed in the metastasizing paranoia behind Wednesday’s assault on Congress. Nobody should be surprised by what just happened.

Don’t Let Them Pretend This Didn’t Happen(David A. Graham, The Atlantic)

The violence at the Capitol was incited, encouraged, and condoned by the president of the United States. Don’t forget it.

Can Trump Be Stopped?(David Priess, Jack Goldsmith, Lawfare)

The hours since Wednesday afternoon have seen a tidal wave of calls for Donald Trump to lose the powers and duties of the office of the presidency for his role in the historic storming of the U.S. Capitol. There is a new push for impeachment. And news reports suggest that members of Trump’s Cabinet are considering invoking the 25th Amendment to take from Trump, in the words of the amendment, “the powers and duties of the office” he holds. (We should note that this reporting is thinly sourced; Maggie Haberman of the New York Times reported that a source merely says “the 25th Amendment discussions are staff-based within the administration and with some Republicans on the Hill, and that they’re not particularly focused.”)

Talking of removing a president is easy. But getting rid of one is hard, as it should be in a constitutional republic with a well-established system for electing its leaders. Any decision to remove a president is also fraught with peril. This post reviews the basic law governing the questions about taking away a president’s powers.

America Is Paying the Price for Right-Wing Pandering(Conor Friedersdorf, The Atlantic)

Many on the right still won’t acknowledge that Trump egged on his most deluded and dangerous supporters.

How Trump’s Internet Built and Broadcast the Capitol Insurrection (By Rebecca Heilweil and Shirin Ghaffary, Vox)

Online extremists started planning the chaos of January 6 months ago.

Dominion Voting Sues Pro-Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell for $1.3 Billion Over Election Conspiracy Theories(Will Sommer, Daily Beast)

In a case that could set off a tidal wave of litigation against pro-Trump election conspiracy theorists and media outlets, voting-machine company Dominion Voting Systems sued pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday for $1.3 billion over her role promoting baseless conspiracy theories that the company helped steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.