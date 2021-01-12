Our picks The Latest Cyberattack Was Different | Worrying About the Wrong Threat | Russian Postcards, and more

Published 12 January 2021

· Fear Spreads in Minnesota Town as ‘Extremist Group’ Moves to Open Church · Americans Were Worried About the Wrong Threat · Amazon, Apple Join In Moves Against Parler, Citing Extremist Content And Association With Capitol Riots · U.S. Declares Cuba a State Sponsor of Terrorism · Why the Latest Cyberattack Was Different · FBI Probes Russian-Linked Postcard Sent to FireEye CEO after Cybersecurity Firm Uncovered Hack - Sources · Fake News Victims Are Using Lawsuits to Shut Down the Lies. Can Courts Cure This Plague? · How Will Biden’s Pentagon Handle Extreme Right-Wing Media? · Pompeo, in Tuesday Speech, to Accuse Iran of al Qaeda Links: Sources

Fear Spreads in Minnesota Town as ‘Extremist Group’ Moves to Open Church(Maria Cramer, New York Times)

Many residents of Murdock, Minn., said they were horrified that an organization condemned by watchdogs as a white supremacist hate group would open a church. City leaders said they had little choice but to grant a permit.

Americans Were Worried About the Wrong Threat (Emerson T. Brooking and Jacob Shapiro, Defense One)

Despite considerable hype about foreign interference, the greatest danger to American democracy is domestic.

Amazon, Apple Join In Moves Against Parler, Citing Extremist Content And Association With Capitol Riots(Gary Anglebrandt, Yahoo Finance)

Parler, the conservative alternative to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Facebook Inc, (NASDAQ: FB) continues to see itself cut off from major tech services.

U.S. Declares Cuba a State Sponsor of Terrorism (Abigail Williams and Carmen Sesin. NBC News)

Cuba was first placed on the list in 1982 under Reagan but was removed in 2015 by Obama as part of a normalization of relations.

Why the Latest Cyberattack Was Different (Robert Muggah, Foreign Policy)

The epic SolarWinds hack affecting thousands of government agencies and companies could mark the beginning of the end of the open internet.

FBI Probes Russian-Linked Postcard Sent to FireEye CEO after Cybersecurity Firm Uncovered Hack – Sources (Christopher Bing, Reuters)

The FBI is investigating a mysterious postcard sent to the home of cybersecurity firm FireEye’s chief executive days after it found initial evidence of a suspected Russian hacking operation on dozens of U.S. government agencies and private American companies.

Fake News Victims Are Using Lawsuits to Shut Down the Lies. Can Courts Cure This Plague? (Kathy Kiely, USA Today)

Victims of disinformation campaigns are asking the courts to do what the media won’t: Impose professional standards. We need to regulate ourselves.

How Will Biden’s Pentagon Handle Extreme Right-Wing Media? (Kevin Baron, Defense One)

The Capitol riot was just the latest tell for propaganda outlets masquerading as newsrooms.

Pompeo, in Tuesday Speech, to Accuse Iran of al Qaeda Links: Sources (Humeyra Pamuk and Matt Spetalnick, Reuters)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to use newly declassified U.S. intelligence on Tuesday to publicly accuse Iran of ties to al Qaeda, two people familiar with the matter said, as part of his last-minute offensive against Tehran before handing over to the incoming Biden administration.