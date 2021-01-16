Our picks Boogaloo Bois Prepare for Civil War | Cyber ‘Deterrence’: A Brexit Analogy | Active Duty Extrmists, and more

Published 16 January 2021

The Boogaloo Bois Prepare for Civil War (Michael Mooney, The Atlantic)

As the FBI warns of violence, anti-government extremists are ready to get in on the chaos.

Dozens of People on FBI Terrorist Watch List Came to D.C. the Day of Capitol Riot (Devlin Barrett, Spencer S. Hsu and, Marissa J. Lang, Washington Post)

Dozens of people on a terrorist watch list were in Washington for pro-Trump events Jan. 6, a day that ended in a chaotic crime rampage when a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, according to people familiar with evidence gathered in the FBI’s investigation.

The majority of the watch-listed individuals in Washington that day are suspected white supremacists whose past conduct so alarmed investigators that their names had been previously entered into the national Terrorist Screening Database, or TSDB, a massive set of names flagged as potential security risks, these people said. The watch list is larger and separate from the “no-fly” list the government maintains to prevent terrorism suspects from boarding airplanes, and those listed are not automatically barred from any public or commercial spaces, current and former officials said.

The presence of so many watch-listed individuals in one place — without more robust security measures to protect the public — is another example of the intelligence failures preceding last week’s fatal assault that sent lawmakers running for their lives, some current and former law enforcement officials argued. The revelation follows a Washington Post report earlier this week detailing the FBI’s failure to act aggressively on an internal intelligence report of Internet discussions about plans to attack Congress, smash windows, break down doors and “get violent . . . go there ready for war.”

MS-13’s Highest Ranking Leaders Charged with Terrorism Offenses in U.S. (Louis Casiano, Fox News)

Most of the men named in the indictment are imprisoned in El Salvador, 3 remain at-large.