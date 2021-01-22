Conspiracy theory As Donald Trump exits, QAnon Takes Hold in Germany

By Esther Felden, Jordan Wildon, Anne Höhn, and Lewis Sanders IV

Published 22 January 2021

The storming of the U.S. Capitol illustrated just how dangerous a conspiracy theory can be. In Germany, QAnon is gaining momentum — and its most ardent followers are sticking with Donald Trump.

The German woman writes “danke” — or thank you — with seven As to emphasize her gratitude. She is moved, excited and inspired by the mob forming on Capitol Hill. In only a few moments, they would storm the seat of the US government.

“They are fighting in front of the Capitol for all of us! What brave people! Thaaaaaaank you!” She ends the message with three red hearts.

It’s 7:31 p.m. in Germany — January 6. She posts her message on “QPatrioten24,” a German Telegram group DW has been tracking over several months on the popular messaging platform.

Ardent backers of outgoing US President Donald Trump flood the group with messages of diehard support.

They believe their ideological leader won the 2020 US presidential election and insist he was robbed of that victory. From their perspective, Trump would take back what was rightfully his on January 6, the day Congress was set to formalize the results of the election.

Trump’s “Stop the Steal” march is the moment they have been waiting for.

What Is Qanon?

QAnon is centered on the baseless belief that Trump is fighting the so-called deep state, child-trafficking elite, shadowy corporations and fake-news media. It’s these evils, according to the conspiracy theory, that the US president has been waging war against — a war he will one day win.

The movement relies on cryptic messages posted by a user described as a political or military official claiming to have unprecedented access to Trump. This figure goes by the name Q, which refers to a security clearance offered by the US Department of Energy.

However, no evidence on Q’s alleged identity or claims has been given.

QAnon Backers in Germany

“True patriots, who won’t allow their country to be taken,” says one QPatrioten24 member, describing the crowds outside the Capitol.

As the evening of the Capitol siege progresses, the Telegram group exchanges images and video clips circulating online. Some of them question whether those who stormed the Capitol were truly Trump supporters, while others lament the killing of one of the protesters as “disproportionate and avoidable.”

By the next morning, the flurry of reactions has given way to silence in the group. Around noon, an audio message from one of the administrators of “QPatrioten24” breaks the ice. It’s a long one — 17 minutes of his reflections about the night before.