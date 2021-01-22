Pandemics Taking Proven Measures Now to Mitigate COVID-19 Pandemic

Published 22 January 2021

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response is urging all countries to ensure implementation of critical public health measures known to decrease virus transmission in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. It has also expressed grave concern at the prospect of inequitable vaccine rollout around the world.

In the Independent Panel’s report to the WHO Executive Board, its Co-Chairs express deep concern over the continued significant rises in the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Since January 1, the world is recording an average of almost 12,500 daily deaths and 682,000 recorded cases.

“These cases and deaths are causing untold grief to families and avoidable stresses on health workers and systems,” says Co-Chair Helen Clark. “Basic measures like testing, contact tracing, isolation, physical distancing, and wearing masks all have a role to play. We urge all governments to step up to protect the lives of their citizens and to support and promote the public health measures proven to work.”

The Co-Chairs note that basic public health measures are even more pressing as new and reportedly more infectious variants of SARS-CoV2 are detected.

On the issue of vaccines, Co-Chair Ellen Johnson Sirleaf says that the Panel is grateful to scientists for developing vaccines in record time. “We regret, however, that the vaccine roll-out is currently favouring wealthy countries. A world where high income countries receive universal coverage while low-income countries are expected to accept only twenty per cent in the foreseeable future is on the wrong footing – both for justice and for pandemic control. This failure must be remedied.”

Progress Report Describes Failures in the Global Alert and Response Systems

The Independent Panel’s Second Report on Progress to the WHO Executive Board – an interim report before a major report scheduled for the World Health Assembly in May – updates the Board on initial findings and the Panel’s concerns.

A major concern is that the international system for alert and response is not fit for purpose. It seems to come from an earlier analogue era and needs to be brought into the digital age, the Panel’s report says. Modern information systems are picking up signals of new disease before countries are formally reporting. These are outpacing the procedures and protocols of the International Health Regulations including the declaration of a public health emergency of international concern.