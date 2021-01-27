Cybersecurity Advancing Applied Research in Cybersecurity

Published 27 January 2021

The Forge Institute, along with the University of Arkansas Fayetteville (UA-Fayetteville) and University of Arkansas Little Rock (UA-Little Rock), jointly announced a partnership to advance applied research in areas that support our national defense, including cybersecurity.

The Forge Institute, along with the University of Arkansas Fayetteville (UA-Fayetteville) and University of Arkansas Little Rock (UA-Little Rock), jointly announced a partnership to advance applied research in areas that support our national defense, including cybersecurity. This collaboration brings together the resources, research and capabilities of UA-Fayetteville and UA-Little Rock, along with the capabilities and relationships of the Forge Institute.

Forge Institute will collaborate with researchers to enable access to research opportunities in support of the U.S. national defense. The Forge Institute says that the partnership will lead to research, collaboration opportunities and create a platform for economic growth and job creation in Arkansas.

Initial university collaborators will be Professor Philip Huff (UA-Little Rock) and Dr. Chris Farnell (UA-Fayetteville) and will focus on next-generation cybersecurity defensive capabilities for industrial control systems (ICS/SCADA) to bolster the protection of U.S. critical infrastructure. The joint team will leverage the capabilities of the National Center for Reliable Electric Power Transmission (NCREPT) testbed at UA-Fayetteville, the UA Little Rock Cyber Gym and the team and capabilities of the Forge Institute.

UA-Fayetteville and UA-Little Rock are designated National Security Agency (NSA) & U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Academic Centers of Excellence. In addition, UA-Fayetteville is also a U.S. Department of Energy Center of Academic Excellence.

“We are excited to partner with UA-Little Rock and UA-Fayetteville to develop innovative solutions that will help address our nation’s complex and growing cyber and national security challenges. By connecting to and building upon the existing cyber and defense sector in the State, we are establishing a foundation to drive innovation that will directly lead to high-paying jobs for Arkansans. I’m excited about this collaboration and how it will better position our state and country to defend against advanced cyber adversaries and grow the State’s economy.” Lee Watson, Chairman & CEO, Forge Institute

“As Managing Director of the National Center for Reliable Electric Power Transmission (NCREPT) and a researcher in Cybersecurity, Department of Electrical Engineering at UA-Fayetteville, I am excited to work with the Forge Institute on advanced applied research programs,” said Chris Farnell, Managing Director of the NCREPT.

“The Emerging Analytics Center at UA-Little Rock has been working with the Forge Institute for over a year. We are pleased to extend this collaborative effort to work on some of the nation’s most challenging cybersecurity artificial intelligence problems. This collaboration will enable access to applied research opportunities for Arkansas students and research faculty,” said Philip Huff, Professor, Cybersecurity, Department of Computer Science.

More Stories:

Leave a comment