Our picks Sinking Airports | Bracing for Long Domestic Terror Fight | Cyber Security in Healthcare Industry, and more

Published 27 January 2021

· Canada Parliament Labels U.S. Far-Right Proud Boys Group “A Terrorist Entity” · Germany’s Far-Right AfD Braces for Surveillance · Tech Digs in for Long Domestic Terror Fight · After Capitol Riot, Police Chiefs Work to Root out Officers with Ties wo Extremist Groups · The Story of the Jet that Would Have Delivered South Africa’s Nuclear Bomb · China to Field More Nuclear Weapons that Can Target the United States, Says Report · Sea Level Rise Could Disrupt Air Travel, New Study Says · Compliance Should View Cyber-Security Through Prism of Risk · Growing Significance of Cyber Security in Healthcare Industry · How to Cyber Security: Faceplanting in 10 Lines of Code

Canada Parliament Labels U.S. Far-Right Proud Boys Group “A Terrorist Entity” (France24)

Canada’s parliament on Monday unanimously passed a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to designate the right-wing Proud Boys as a banned terrorist group. The motion is purely symbolic, but the government has said authorities are monitoring the group and collecting evidence that could support the move. Put forward by the fourth-ranked New Democrats, the motion states that the government should “use all of available tools to address the proliferation of white supremacists and hate groups, starting with the immediate designating Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.” Members of the Proud Boys, which was started by a Canadian who has since distanced himself from the group, were among Donald Trump supporters charged over the violent assault on the US Capitol earlier this month. Its chairman, Enrique Tarrio, was also arrested in Washington over the torching of a Black Lives Matter banner taken from a church during violent protests in December. In Canada, they first made headlines in 2017 when five navy members of the Proud Boys were disciplined for disrupting an indigenous ceremony in Halifax. Canada lists dozens of banned terrorist organizations including Al-Qaeda, Hezbollah, the Taliban and the Islamic State group.

Germany’s Far-Right AfD Braces for Surveillance (France24)

Germany’s domestic security agency is on the verge of announcing whether the far-right AfD will be placed under surveillance for posing a threat to democracy, dealing a potential blow to the anti-immigration party in a key election year. After a two-year investigation and a report totalling over 1,000 pages, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) is to decide in the coming days if the Alternative for Germany (AfD) will be classed as a “suspected case” over its ties to right-wing extremism. The classification would allow intelligence agents to shadow the party, tap its communications and possibly use undercover informants.