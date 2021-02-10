Our picks: China syndrome China’s New Attempt to Subvert U.S. Sanctions | China’s Extensive Spying Operations | Breaching China’s Great Digital Firewall, and more

Published 9 February 2021

· The Times View on Institutions’ Ties with China: Academic Decoupling · How China Uses Extensive Spying Operations to Assert Its Global Dominance: From India to Afghanistan, the U.S. and Beyond · China Economy Overtaking the U.S. to Guide Biden’s Trade Stance · Clubhouse Creates “Once-in a Lifetime” Chance to Breach China’s Great Firewall. But When Will It e Banned? · Why Did Congress Strip the Chinese Drone Ban From the NDAA? · The “Blocking Statute”: China’s New Attempt to Subvert U.S. Sanctions · Hong Kong Can’t Be Saved. Hong Kongers Can. · Huawei Fallout—Another Serious New China Threat Strikes at Samsung and Apple · China Turns Semiconductors into the ‘New Oil’ While GM Runs out of Chips · America’s Dependence on China for Essential Medicines a Growing Safety Threat

TheTimes View on Institutions’ Ties with China: Academic Decoupling (Editorial, The Times)

Partnerships between British universities and Chinese companies may be putting national security at risk. New rules of engagement with China are needed.

How China Uses Extensive Spying Operations to Assert Its Global Dominance: From India to Afghanistan, the U.S. and Beyond (OpIndia)

China’s unconventional espionage activities are central to Chinese authoritarian leader Xi Jinping’s plan to dominate the world order. All countries carry out espionage activities to defend their interests, but China’s activities reveal that it is bent on ratcheting up its spy war.

China Economy Overtaking the U.S. to Guide Biden’s Trade Stance (Tom Orlik, Bloomberg)

The world’s largest economy is at risk of losing its top billing.

Clubhouse Creates “Once-in a Lifetime” Chance to Breach China’s Great Firewall. But When Will It e Banned? (Grady McGregor and Eamon Barrett, Fortune)

Over the weekend, Clubhouse, Silicon Valley’s hottest new social media startup that connects users in audio-only chatrooms, exploded with activity from users in mainland China, who participated in wide-ranging and open discussions on touchy topics like the Hong Kong protests, the concentration camps in Xinjiang, and other human rights issues that are usually off-limits in China’s censored Internet environment.

Freewheeling conversations on such topics are generally banned on China’s Internet by the country’s Great Firewall, the government’s censorship apparatus that blocks some foreign websites and restricts China’s homegrown social media platforms when Beijing sees fit.

That arguably makes Clubhouse—for the moment, at least—the world’s only online platform that fosters open discussions between users in China and the rest of the world.

Why Did Congress Strip the Chinese Drone Ban From the NDAA? (John Venable and Lora Ries, Heritage)

Considering the obvious security threat posed by Chinese-made drones, you’d think banning federal agencies from buying them would be an easy lift for Congress. For mysterious reasons, that language was removed from the version of the NDAA that the House and Senate Armed services committees agreed on last week. In all likelihood, it is now up to President Biden to restrict the federal purchase and operation of Chinese drones and the threat they pose to America.