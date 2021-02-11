Earthquakes Better Earthquake Recovery

Published 11 February 2021

For the last century, seismic building codes and practices have primarily focused on saving lives by reducing the likelihood of significant damage or structural collapse. Recovery of critical functions provided by buildings and infrastructure have received less attention, however. As a result, many remain vulnerable to being knocked out of service by an earthquake for months, years or for good. A new report outlines seven recommendations that, if acted upon, may greatly improve the resilience of communities across the nation.

A committee of experts, formed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the direction of Congress, has urged officials at all levels of government to support research and policies that could help get the buildings and services society depends on up and running quickly after an earthquake. In a report delivered to Congress, the committee outlines seven recommendations that, if acted upon, may greatly improve the resilience of communities across the nation.

“As structural engineers we feel confident that the current building codes can deliver life safety design objectives. Now, it’s time to go beyond that and think about recovery of function,” said Siamak Sattar, a NIST structural engineer and co-author of the report.

In 2011, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Christchurch, New Zealand. Over 180 lives were lost as a result, but many more were likely saved by modern building codes. However, the city’s economy and quality of life were not spared.

The quake damaged the city’s central business district to the point that hundreds of buildings were closed or demolished, displacing thousands of workers. Lifeline infrastructure systems — including power, clean water and roads — sustained heavy damage, further crippling the community’s ability to bounce back. In total, the estimated costs of rebuilding the city amounted to 40 billion New Zealand dollars ($26.6 billion).

The toll taken by the Christchurch earthquake and other damaging events can in part be attributed to limitations in seismic codes and standards, as most offer little guidance on designing buildings or lifelines to recover in a timely manner in the wake of extreme events.

To prevent major earthquakes from leaving such lasting impressions in the future, Congress entrusted NIST and FEMA — both member agencies of the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program (NEHRP), which NIST leads — with the responsibility of mapping a path to greater community resilience.