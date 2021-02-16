Our picks Disrupting Terror Groups | Sinking D.C. Landmarks | Overhaul Zoning for a Changing Climate, and more

Published 16 February 2021

Biden DHS Plans to Expand Grants for Studying, Preventing Domestic Violent Extremism (Julia Ainsley, NBC News)

The Biden administration plans to expand grants from the Department of Homeland Security to study and try to prevent domestic violent extremism, two DHS officials said, as part of a departmentwide effort to make combating the kind of violence seen last month at the U.S. Capitol “a top priority.” “We have successfully advocated for additional funds. We intend to keep building on preventing domestic terrorism departmentwide,” one of the officials said. The new grants would expand on those funded at the end of the Trump administration by DHS’ Office of Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention, which included over $500,000 for a project at American University that studies the “growing threat of violent white supremacist extremist disinformation.” The program is aimed at preventing spread of the disinformation through what researchers call “attitudinal inoculation.” Similar grants, including one to study neo-Nazis, had been awarded by the Obama administration, but they were canceled by the Trump administration in 2017. The idea of attitudinal inoculation is to give people who may be vulnerable to disinformation the skills to recognize it and argue against it, much as a vaccine builds antibodies to a virus before the body encounters it.

Israeli Startup Protects Households from Hackers(Times of Israel)

NanoLock Security stops connected devices from becoming gateways for cyberattacks.

Have We Put Too Much Emphasis on Protecting the Network? (Bill Harrod, Help Netsecurity)

We should throttle back the shorthand phrase of protecting the network and actually talk about protecting the application, data, and resources that we rely on in today’s environment of information technology. This means understanding what those targets really are, the value of those targets, and being able to manage and control access to those targets. This is not novel or brilliant — in fact it is the basis of the Center for Internet Security’s Top 20 Critical Security Controls.

How the SolarWinds Hack and COVID-19 Are Changing Cybersecurity Spending (Dave Vellante, Silicon Angle)

Top security pros say the SolarWinds hack and the COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated a change in their cybersecurity spending patterns.