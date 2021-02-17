Texas power outages UPDATES: More People Could Lose Electricity, Heat as Crisis Persists

By Erin Douglas, Ross Ramsey

Published 17 February 2021

Energy experts, local leaders and residents said energy and state officials failed to properly prepare people for the mass outages coinciding with dangerous weather that’s already led to at least 10 deaths. Texas largely relies on natural gas — especially during times of high demand — to power the state. Experts say natural gas infrastructure, from pumping it out of the ground to the plants in city centers, was unprepared for the plunging temperatures brought by the winter storm.

The Texas Tribune is tracking the fallout from the massive winter storm in Texas, which has brought widespread power outages and transportation problems.

Here are the updates:

More Power Outages Expected as Texans Continue Struggling to Find Warmth, Safety

Oncor, the largest electricity provider in the state, tweeted Tuesday night that the state’s power grid operator had directed more reductions in the electric load, and residents should “please be prepared for additional outages.” Austin Energy issued a similar warning to its customers in Central Texas and said customers who have been without power the longest could continue to be affected.

Power Grid Operator Underestimated Peak Demand During an Extreme Winter Event

More than half of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ winter generating capacity, largely powered by natural gas, was offline due to the winter storm, an estimated 45 gigawatts, according to Dan Woodfin, a senior director at ERCOT.

The outages during this storm far exceeded what ERCOT had predicted in November for an extreme winter event. The forecast for peak demand was 67 gigawatts; peak usage during the storm was more than 69 gigawatts Sunday.

Frozen Wind Turbines Aren’t the Main Culprit for Texas’ Power Outages

Frozen wind turbines in Texas caused some conservative politicians to declare that the state was relying too much on renewable energy. But in reality, the lost wind power makes up only a fraction of the reduction in power-generating capacity that has brought outages to millions of Texans.

By some estimates, nearly half of the state’s natural gas production has screeched to a halt due to the extremely low temperatures, while freezing components at natural gas-fired power plants have forced some operators to shut down.

Erin Douglas is environmental report at the Texas Tribune. Ross Ramsey is executive editor and co-founder of The Texas Tribune. Members of the Texas Tribune staff contributed to this article. This story is published courtesy of the Texas Tribune, a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government, and statewide issues.

