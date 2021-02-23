Our picks Criticism of Florida’s DeSantis Applies to N.Y.’s Cuomo | Texas Failed Because It Did Not Plan | Extremists Grow Savvy Online, and more

Published 22 February 2021

Vaccinations Have to Bring Liberation from Strict Lockdown Rules (Jim Geraghty, National Review)

More good news: If you are one of the millions of Americans who received one shot of the Pfizer vaccine, a new study suggests that the single dose you received “was shown to be 85 percent effective in preventing symptomatic disease 15 to 28 days” later. You should still get that second shot, but that first one gets you more than halfway there.

California Needs a More Flexible Approach for Planning for Sea Level Rise Across the State (Robert Lempert and David Behar, San Diego Union-Tribune)

The state of California has changed its sea level rise guidance for state agencies and coastal communities, now advising in new “Principles for Aligned State Action” that Californians employ a single sea level rise target — plan for 3.5 feet by 2050 — as opposed to the more flexible approach the state used in the past. But this single sea level rise number does not represent the best available science and could make California less resilient to climate change.

Two Proud Boys Committed “Crimes of Terrorism” during Capitol Riot, Federal Prosecutors Say (Clare Hymes and Cassidy McDonald, CBS News)

At least two Capitol rioters may have committed “crimes of terrorism,” prosecutors say, which is cause to hold them without bail as they await trial — and may mean longer sentences should they be found guilty. Ethan Nordean and Dominic Pezzola, both members of the far-right group the Proud Boys, were each charged with a list of crimes that included destroying or removing government property, entering restricted areas and obstructing official proceedings. And this month, as prosecutors argued the men should not be released before trial, the government said their crimes amounted to “terrorism” — an allegation that is not itself a charge, but could influence prison sentences if the men are found guilty. Prosecutors wrote in a February 3 filing that Nordean, 30, was eligible to be detained before his trial because his case involved a “crime of terrorism.” (Cont.)