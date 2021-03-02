Insurrection FBI: No Evidence of Leftist Extremists Involved in 6 January Attack on Capitol

Published 2 March 2021

DBI director Christopher Wray told lawmakers today (Tuesday) that there wasn’t any evidence to suggest that left-wing extremists or “fake Trump supporters” were involved in the 6 January attack on the Capitol. The claims about fake Trump supporters, and similar conspiracy theories about how it was violent leftist extremists rather than Trump supporters who were behind the violence on 6 January, have been promoted by pro-Trump media outlets.

The baseless claims about fake Trump supporters and similar conspiracy theories about how it was violent leftist extremists, rather than Trump supporters, who were behind the violence on 6 January, have been promoted by pro-Trump media outlets. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) has also promoted these groundless assertions.

Wray said that the FBI has no evidence that far-left violent extremists, followers of antifa or any other group, were involved in the 6 January attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“We have not to date seen any evidence of anarchist violent extremists or people subscribed to antifa in connection with the sixth,” Wray told lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“That doesn’t mean we’re not looking, and we’ll continue to look, but at the moment we have not seen that.”

Wray resisted pressure from lawmakers to focus more narrowly on specific ideologies.

“We don’t care what ideology motivates somebody,” he said. “We don’t care whether it’s left, right, up, down, diagonal or any other way. If the ideology is motivating violence and violates federal law we’re coming after it.”

The FBI has been pursuing thousands of leads in its investigation of the attack, and 260 people have so far been charged with offenses relating to the 6 January attack.

